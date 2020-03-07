Lady Tigers heading to State B Tournament, 1st time in 25 years

The Howard Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the State B Basketball Tournament with a thrilling 38-34 overtime win against the Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Thursday in the Madison High School Gym.

"This is huge," said Howard junior Kenedy Koepsell. "This has been a goal of ours all season long. We have worked so hard to reach this goal. We have had this goal ever since our freshman year."

Both teams showed a lot of nerves during the early portion of the SoDak 16 game. The winner would move on and the loser's season would come to an end.

With the score deadlocked at 2-2, the Lady Tigers went on an 8-2 run to close the first quarter leading 10-4. Howard made four field goals in the period while the Cougars made one.

The shooting woes continued for both teams in the second period. Howard made just one field goal and closed the half making just 5 of 18 field goals, 27.8%. The Cougars didn't make any field goals in the second quarter and finished the half making just 1 of 25 field goals, 4%.

However, the Lady Tigers drained all six free throws and stretched their lead to 18-7 at intermission.

"Both teams had a lot of jitters," said Howard Coach Wade Erickson. "It was huge to get that early lead; we knew they would make a comeback."

Viborg-Hurley started to warm up on offense in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-10 and pulling to within four, 28-24. The Cougars' comeback was spearheaded by Coral Mason, who scored seven points, and Sydney Voss, who added six counters.

Rylee Rudebusch came off bench for the Lady Tigers and scored five of Howard's 10 third-quarter points.

A basket and a three-pointer by Denae Mach put the Cougars on top 29-28 for the first time.

A bucket by Howard senior Hilary Albrecht ended the Cougars' run in the fourth period and put the Lady Tigers back on top 30-29.

Both teams traded baskets and the Lady Tigers clung to a one-point lead with 1:31 left in the game. Koepsell put Howard up 33-31 as she hit two free throws with 43 seconds to go.

Voss knotted the score at 33-33 as she made both ends of a one-and-one free throw with 25 tickets on the clock, and neither team scored again in regulation.

In overtime, Howard struck first when Saddie Palmquist hit one of two free throws. Albrecht knocked down two free throws to give the Lady Tigers a 36-33 advantage.

With less than a minute left in overtime. Mason made one free throw to pull the Cougars to within two, 36-34.

Albrecht sealed the victory with a late field goal to give the Lady Tigers a 38-34 lead. Howard's defense didn't allow the Cougars to get a good off shot in the final seconds.

"It was a team effort," Erickson said. "Hilary will put the team on her back if needed." Albrecht scored six of the last 10 points for the Lady Tigers.

"It is a big responsibility having the ball late in a game," Albrecht said, "but I am happy my teammates believe in me."

This was the second time this season that Howard beat Viborg-Hurley. Earlier Howard downed the Cougars 63-57.

"We watched that earlier game a lot before this game," Koepsell said. "They had more defensive intensity and played much tighter defense."

Howard made 11 of 42 field goals, 26.2%, and 14 of 18 from the charity stripe, 77.8%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 39 rebounds.

Albrecht had a double-double for the Lady Tigers with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She also had four steals. Koepsell ended the game with seven points while Rudebusch chipped in with five.

Viborg-Hurley made 11 of 54 field goals, 20.4%, and 9 of 15 free throws, 60%. The Cougars grabbed 36 rebounds.

Voss finished the game with 13 points and two assists while Mason tossed in 10 counters. NeVaeh Ronke grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Howard (20-3) will be making its first trip to the State B Tournament in 25 years. The last time the Lady Tigers went to the State Tournament was in 1995.

The Lady Tigers will face Faith at 1:45 p.m. (MT) on Thursday at Spearfish.

Other first-round games have Corsica/Stickney against Irene/Wakonda; Ethan battling Castlewood; and Faulkton facing DeSmet.

The tournament will conclude on March 14.