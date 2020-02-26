Madison races past Milbank in battle of the Bulldogs

The Madison Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 15-3 lead and never looked back in posting a 71-49 win over the Milbank Bulldogs on senior night at the Madison High School Gym.

Milbank closed the gap to five, 15-10, at the end of the opening quarter.

Madison outscored Milbank 23-12 to open up a 38-22 halftime advantage.

"After the loss to Vermillion we are playing more together," said Madison senior Tyler Tappe. "We have better chemistry now."

After the loss to Vermillion, Madison has beaten Dakota Valley, Sisseton and Milbank to close the regular season.

Madison made 28 of 53 field goals, 52.8% and connected on 12 of 24 free throws, 50%. The Bulldogs grabbed 45 rebounds.

Tappe paced the winners with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. He also had six steals.

Cody Brown also had a double-double for Madison with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Keaton Nighbert chipped in with 11 counters.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Connor Hively with seven points, Carter Bergheim with six, Aspen Dahl with four, Mason Avery with two and Carson Hunsley and Seth Christiansen each with one point. All six seniors for Madison scored at least one point in their last regular season game at the Madison High School Gym.

Hively had five rebounds while Hunsley pulled down four rebounds. Bergheim dished out a team-high eight assists.

Milbank made 19 of 56 field goals, 33.9% and hit 4-of-10 free throws, 40%. The Bulldogs pulled down 32 rebounds.

Will Cummins fired in 22 points to pace Milbank. Max McCulloch grabbed seven rebounds.

Madison finishes the regular season with a 15-5 overall mark. Madison is the No. 1 seed in Region 5A and will have over a week off before they start postseason play.

"We will take few days off and rest up from our three straight games," Tappe said. "We will do some bonding during the time off and be ready for postseason play."

The six senior players who were honored before the game were Tappe, Christiansen, Avery, Nighbert, Hunsley and Brown along with manager Dawson Ferber.

JV's gain win

Madison won the junior varsity game 56-30. "This win was a great way to end the junior varsity season," said Madison coach Ross Huska. "Everyone played with a lot of confidence and effort."

Nathan Ricke scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to pace Madison. Trey Smith added 11 counters while Peyton Wolf had seven points.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dillon Bickett and Gabe Olson each with five points, Logan Allbee with three, Cam Buchholtz and Aspen Dahl each with two and Adam Roemen with one point.

Olson had eight rebounds while Allbee had three steals and three assists.

Huska praised the defense of Madison as they limited Milbank to one shot.

"The guys all ran the floor really well which resulted in a lot of easy scoring opportunities," Huska said.

Madison finishes the season with a 12-6 record.