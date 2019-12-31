Trojans use huge fourth quarter to knock off Webber International

The Dakota State University women's basketball team outscored Webber International 23-6 in the fourth quarter to gain a 66-60 non-conference win on Monday at Babson Park, Fla.

The Warriors held a 16-11 lead after one quarter and stretched that to 33-25 at intermission.

Webber International held a 54-43 cushion heading into the last 10 minutes of the contest.

DSU made 24 of 61 field goals, 39.3%, and 7 of 23 from three-point range, 30.4%. The Trojans drained 11 of 17 free throws, 64.7%, and grabbed 56 rebounds (45 defensive boards).

Morgan Koepsell had a double-double for the Trojans with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two steals.

Ashlyn Macdonald and Lindsey Vogl each tossed in nine points and Lexi Robson added eight. Macdonald pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and dished out a game-high six assists. She also had two steals.

Jessi Giles had four assists for the winners.

Webber International made just 22 of 77 field goals, 28.6%, and 7 of 29 three-pointers, 24.1%. The Warriors hit 9 of 18 free throws, 50%, and pulled down 43 rebounds.

Leandra Franklin tossed in 14 points for the Warriors while Eletra Graham added 13. Taniya Patrick grabbed nine rebounds while Franklin had five steals.