Trygstad hits game-winning shot for Raiders

Brandon Trygstad banked in the winning shot for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders with 5.6 seconds left in the contest and the Raiders nipped the Chester Flyers 47-45 in a non-conference clash on Tuesday in Ramona.

The Flyers had one last chance to tie the score, but a shot at the buzzer was just off its mark.

Behind the hot-shooting of Ashton Olivier, the Flyers jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Olivier drained three shots from behind the three-point arc to finish the quarter with nine points.

The teams traded baskets to start the second quarter, before the Raiders went on a 10-0 scoring surge to grab their first lead of the game, 18-16.

The Flyers closed the half with a 9-2 run and held a 25-20 halftime advantage. Olivier hit two 3-pointers to finish the half with 15 of the Flyers' 25 points.

Chester opened the third quarter with a 10-4 scoring spurt and grabbed its biggest lead of the game, 35-24, when Brock Wages hit for two.

The Raiders used a balanced scoring attack to cut the lead to 37-30 as the third quarter came to a close.

O-R-R scored the first seven points of the final period and deadlocked the score at 37-37. Isaac Hegdahl completed an old-fashioned three point play to tie the score.

A basket by Stratton Eppard followed by a basket by Wages put the Flyers back on top 41-37.

Behind the play of Trygstad, the Raiders went on a 5-2 run and pulled to within one, 43-42. Trygstad drained a three-pointer and hit two free throws in that span. Moments later, Orion Albertson put the Raiders on top 44-43 with a field goal.

Wages put the Flyers back on top 45-44 when he hit a field goal with 1:06 left in the contest.

Tristan Hageman knotted the score at 45-45 when he hit one of two free throws.

O-R-R made 16 field goals and hit 12 of 21 free throws, 57%.

Trygstad finished with a game-high 25 points on Senior Night for the Raiders. He was one of several seniors honored before the game. Albertson added seven counters for the winners.

Olivier finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Eppard and Wages each scored 13 for the Flyers.

Other Raiders seniors who were honored were Hageman, Hegdahl, Daniel Jaton, Koby Pust, Reece Spilde, Riley Spilde, Kylie Anderson and Sydney DeKan.

Chester won the junior varsity game 37-27.

O-R-R will go to Estelline for a Dakota Valley Conference clash with the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks on Thursday. The first game will begin at 6 p.m.

Chester will host Deubrook in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 2 p.m.