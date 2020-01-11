Bulldogs down Howard at Madison Square Garden Night

The Madison Bulldogs built an insurmountable lead and held on to down the Howard Tigers 39-35 at the 33rd annual Madison Square Garden Night on Thursday.

The Bulldogs used pins by Isaac Henry (106) and Sam Olson (120) along with a forfeit win by Truman Stoller to build an 18-0 lead after three matches.

Henry pinned Tate Miller in 5:27 and Olson gained a 1:05 pin against Karsten Hamilton.

The Tigers won the next five matches for a 23-18 lead. Jack Neises started the streak of wins for the Tigers with a major decision win over Blake Johnson 10-2. Riley Genzlinger followed with a 1:08 pin against Jess Englert at 132 pounds.

Kieffer Klinkhammer recorded a decision over AJ Peters 4-2, and Lane Miller pinned Sutton Bern in 4:30 to put the Tigers on top 19-18 after the 145-pound bout.

John Callies finished the winning streak for the Tigers with a major decision over Riley Kearin 14-1.

Colby Mennis started a four-match winning streak for the Bulldogs. He earned a 4-1 decision win over Ty Beyer in a match that featured two ranked wrestlers.

Spencer followed with a quick 18-second pin against Bradyn Beck.

Nathan Mapp kept the streak going with a pin against Gabriel Turpin in 1:30 at 182 pounds.

"I was a little nervous at first," said Mapp, a senior. "I did wrestle him earlier in the season, and I was able to get a first-period win also."

Mapp knows he needs to make some more progress if he wants to make it to the state tournament.

Thomas Seppala had a forfeit win for the Bulldogs at 195 pounds to put Madison on top 39-23.

Howard finished the match with two pins. Isaac Feldhaus pinned Tyler Reck in 1:16 and William Rentz closed the match with a 24-second pin over Carter Estes.