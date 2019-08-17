Sneed named assistant baseball coach at DSU

Dakota State University head baseball coach Derrion Hardie announced the hiring of Kramer Sneed as assistant coach. He will also serve as the pitching coach for the Trojans.

Sneed's primary duties consist of working with pitchers, recruiting pitchers and catchers, scouting, field maintenance, eligibility and camp/showcase coordination.

Prior to coming to DSU, Sneed served as the pitching coach at NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W.Va. Before that, he was the pitching coach at his alma mater, NCAA Division II Barton College in Wilson, N.C.

A native of Winterville, N.C., he attended Barton College, where he was named Carolinas First Team All-Conference and Academic All-Conference as a pitcher.

After his junior season at Barton, he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 32nd round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft. Sneed spent eight years in professional baseball before beginning his career as a collegiate pitching coach.

He spent three years in the New York Yankees organization before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels, where he was named a California League All-Star as a starting pitcher and won the 2013 California League Championship. His best season professionally came in 2015 when he finished with a 15-3 record, 2.83 earned run average (ERA) and 181 strikeouts. He ended his professional career pitching 860-plus innings and recording 650-plus strikeouts.

"Coach Sneed has an impressive pitching staff development plan," said Hardie. "His successful experience as a collegiate student athlete, professional pitcher and collegiate pitching coach uniquely provides our program and pitching staff with valuable knowledge of how to effectively prepare and compete. More importantly, he shares my values of mentoring and making a difference in the lives of student athletes."

Sneed completed his undergraduate degree at Purdue University Global in liberal studies, graduating magna cum laude.