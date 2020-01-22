Voelker leads Hawks past Elks in DVC Tournament opener

The Colman-Egan Hawks grabbed the early lead and never trailed, posting a 68-58 win over the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks in the opening round of the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament at Colman on Monday.

Colman-Egan held an 18-10 advantage after one period and a 35-25 lead at halftime.

Colman-Egan made 26 of 46 field goals, 56.5%, and 5 of 9 from behind the three-point arc, 55.6%. The Hawks drained 11 of 14 free throws, 78.6%, and snared 30 rebounds.

Dalton Voelker poured in 36 points for the winners; he connected on 14 of 23 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws. He also pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out two assists and had one block.

Nate Tolley tossed in 12 counters and dished out a game-high eight assists for the winners. Ty Hiller added eight points, three assists, one block and one steal.

Elkton-Lake Benton made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2%, and 10 of 28 three-pointers, 35.7%. The Elks made 6 of 10 from the charity stripe, 60%, and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Grant DeRuyter scored 22 points and had four rebounds and three blocked shots to pace the Elks. Marcus Harming added 13 counters. Matthew Nibbe chipped in with 10 points and four rebounds.

Other scores from the first round of the DVC Tournament were Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 47; Arlington 77, Deubrook 41; and Lake Preston 53, Estelline-Hendricks 52.