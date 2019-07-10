Madison Black stays alive in 14U NW Region VFW Tournament

The Madison Black (13&14) VFW Teener Baseball team stayed alive with two wins at the NW Region VFW 14U Tournament in Chamberlain on Tuesday.

Facing an elimination game against Spearfish 13, Madison Black cranked up the offense and rolled to a 22-9 win. Madison Black erased a seven-run, first-inning deficit with an 11-run fourth inning.

Madison pounded out 15 hits, by Lucas Johnson's four hits. He had two doubles, two singles, two RBIs and scored four runs.

Mason Kennington added two doubles and four RBIs while Kadyn Gehrels had three hits and three RBIs for the winners.

Aiden Jensen picked up the win as he pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief. Lucas Mork started on the mound for Madison.

With the win, Madison eliminated Spearfish 13 and moved into another elimination game against Mobridge, the team that Madison Black beat 18-3 on Monday.

Tuesday's game was much closer with Madison Black gaining a 7-3 win and eliminating Mobridge.

Madison built a 7-0 lead heading into the sixth frame. Kennington had a double among Madison's seven hits.

Five Madison pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter with Gehrels picking up the win.

Other scores from Tuesday included: Mobridge 10, Madison White 6; and Spearfish (14) 13, Chamberlain 6. Madison White was eliminated from the tournament.

Madison Black will face Chamberlain in an elimination game on Wednesday, with the winner facing Spearfish 14 for the championship. If Madison Black or Chamberlain would beat Spearfish 14, there would be a championship game on Thursday.

The top two teams will qualify for the 14U Class A State Tournament in Madison on July 19-21.