No. 1 Dakota Valley slips past Madison

The third time was almost a charm for the Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team on Thursday night at the Madison High School Gym.

The Dakota Valley Panthers slipped past the Lady Bulldogs 3-2 (26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16 and 15-13) in a Dakota XII Conference match.

This was the third time this season the Lady Bulldogs have faced a No. 1 ranked team and it was the closest that Madison came to upsetting a No. 1 ranked team. Earlier this season they faced Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern and fell to both of them on the road.

"This was the best defensive effort the girls have had all season," said Madison coach Jill Kratovil. "We played with a lot of intensity and heart."

Abby Brooks had a huge night for the Lady Bulldogs at the net as she recorded a double-double of 18 kills and 10 blocks.

Kendra Leighton also had a double-double of 14 kills and 23 digs.

From the service line Skyler Sargent had four ace serves while Briana Steuerwald added two ace serves. Sargent also had five blocks.

Morgan Anderson led the Lady Bulldogs with 34 digs.

Grace Nelson had a team-high 21 set assists for Madison while Kylie Krusemark recorded 14 set assists.

For Dakota Valley, Rachel Rosenquist had a big night for the Panthers with 17 kills and 33 digs. Rachel Wente tallied 13 kills.

Allie Beresford led the Panthers with 38 set assists and five blocks. Taylor Wilshire had a team-high 34 digs while Sophia Atchison had five ace serves.

Madison (14-7 overall and 6-2 in conference play) will go to Chester on Saturday for the Chester Challenge. The Lady Bulldogs will face Wagner in the 5:15 p.m. match. "There is really no break for us as Wagner is a good team," Kratovil said. "We need to keep finishing and pushing along."

JVs fall

Dakota Valley won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-6 and 25-20). Ali Vacanti had three kills for Madison while Drew Moore had two.

Moore and Kappenman each had one ace serve.

Raena Rost had a team-high 10 digs while Krusemark had six digs and five set assists.

Madison is currently 7-6 for the season.

C-team drops match

Dakota Valley downed Madison in the C-match 2-0 (25-6 and 25-13).

Abby Palmquist had three kills and seven digs for Madison.

Megan Schouwenberg had two kills.

McKenna Shaw had 10 digs and one ace serve.

Shelby Mennis led the team with two set assists.

Madison is currently 9-4 for the season.