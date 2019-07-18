Frederiksen named to 2019 College Football America NAIA Starting Lineup

Dakota State University senior running back Brodie Frederiksen is one of 27 student-athletes to be named to the 2019 College Football America Yearbook NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup, CFAY's version of an All-American team.

Frederiksen, 5-8, 190 pounds, was named to the 2018 American Football Coaches' Association-NAIA All-America Honorable Mention after a record-breaking season.

He broke a 40-year-old single-season rushing record in the Trojans' regular-season home finale against Waldorf. He racked up 1,387 yards (surpassing Jim Janssen's record of 1,370 yards in 1978).

Frederiksen is a two-time North Star Athletic Association All-Conference selection (First Team in 2018, Second Team in 2017). He led the NSAA in overall rushing last season and rushed for 11 touchdowns for the Trojans. He averaged 138.7 rushing yards per game in 2018, which was third-best in the NAIA. He ranked sixth in the nation in all-purpose yards per game (170.2), eighth in total rushing (1,387 yards) and 10th in total all-purpose yards (1,702 yards).

Frederiksen has rushed for 2,332 yards in 355 attempts during his career. He has averaged 6.6 yards per rush and collected 17 rushing touchdowns in 20 career games.

He is the son of Matthew Frederiksen and Amy Janke of Madison and is an accounting major.

DSU kicks off the 2019 season at home on Aug. 29 in the annual Chamber of Commerce Traveling Cup vs. longtime rival Dakota Wesleyan. The game is also part of the 4th annual Ag Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Trojan Field.