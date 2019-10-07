Raiders use big second half to stop Flyers 46-21

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders grabbed an early lead and went on to down the Chester Flyers 46-21 in a non-conference gridiron battle on Friday night at Ramona.

Will Matson scored on runs of 20 and 44 yards in the opening period for the Raiders. Daniel Jaton and Orion Albertson each had a two-point conversion after Matson's touchdowns and the Raiders enjoyed a 16-0 lead after one quarter.

Chester got on the board when Max McGreevy capped off a scoring drive with a one-yard plunge with 4:50 left in the half. The two-point conversion failed and Chester trailed 16-6.

The Raiders answered when Matson tossed a 41-yard scoring strike to Isaac Hegdahl with 4:27 left in the opening half. Albertson added the two-point conversion run and O-R-R led 24-6.

The Flyers answered with a Stratton Eppard scoring strike to Wyatt Hanson, which covered 29 yards. The two-point conversion failed and the Raiders enjoyed a 24-14 halftime lead.

It was all Raiders in the second half as they outscored the Flyers 22-7. Jaton scored the only touchdown in the third period on a 29-yard run. Albertson added the two-point conversion and O-R-R held a 32-14 lead.

Albertson scored on a 24-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Tristan Hageman added the two-point conversion and the Raiders held a 40-14 advantage.

Jacob Jaton scored the final touchdown for the Raiders on a two-yard plunge with 2:58 left in the game. The conversion failed but the Raiders held a 46-14 advantage.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ryan Benson returned the ball 70 yards to paydirt. Benson kicked the extra point for the final score.

O-R-R had 391 total yards, 309 rushing and 82 passing. Matson finished the game with 119 yards rushing on eight carries. D. Jaton had 108 yards on 16 attempts.

Matson 5 of 7 passing for 82 yards. Hegdahl caught three passes for 42 yards. Isaac Trygstad caught two passes for 40 yards.

Eppard rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries for the Flyers and was 8 of 12 passing for 113 yards.

Albertson had 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assists) for the Raiders while Hageman and Matson each added eight tackles. Spencer Wosje had one interception. Albertson had two fumble recoveries and JJ Agnew had one fumble recovery.

Caden Fods had a fumble recovery for Chester.

O-R-R (4-2) will go to Howard on Friday to face the Tigers at 7 p.m.

Chester (2-4) will go to Britton to face the highly-touted Britton-Hecla Braves at 7 p.m.