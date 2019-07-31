Madison Gold takes impressive 17-1 record into State Tournament

The Madison Gold (15&16) VFW Teener Baseball team will be taking a 17-1 overall record into the VFW Class A 16U State Tournament, which starts on Friday at Dakota Valley.

Madison's first game will be against a familiar foe, I-29 League opponent Tea.

According to Gold Coach Bill Fernau, it might not be a good thing to see a familiar opponent in the opening round.

"You have seen some of their pitchers and they have seen some of yours," Fernau said. "You have to try to come up with a new game plan."

Madison won both the I-29 League Tournament and a regular-season championship this year. The I-29 League is well represented in the state tournament. Along with Madison and Tea, the other league teams are Flandreau, West Central and Volga.

"The I-29 League has some good teams, and it is great to see so many in the state tournament," Fernau said. "Playing tough competition always helps prepare a team for postseason play."

The majority of this year's Madison team have been playing together for the last three years and have made it to state tournaments in 2017 and '18.

"This will help with nerves; they know what to expect for the first game of a state tournament," Fernau said.

During the season, he said, the fielding of Madison Gold has been one of the team's strengths. Other keys have been strong pitching by six players and good hitting.

Madison will face Tea at noon on Friday. Other first-round games have Beresford/Alcester playing Flandreau at 2:30 p.m.; West Central tangling with Mobridge at 5:30 p.m.; and Dakota Valley battling Volga at 8 p.m.

"We have played consistently good ball all year," Fernau said. "We just need to play good defense, along with our pitching being on point and batting above average to make a run at the title."