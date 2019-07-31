July 31, 2019

Madison Gold takes impressive 17-1 record into State Tournament - Daily Leader Extra : Sports

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Madison Gold takes impressive 17-1 record into State Tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:52 pm

Madison Gold takes impressive 17-1 record into State Tournament By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Madison Gold (15&16) VFW Teener Baseball team will be taking a 17-1 overall record into the VFW Class A 16U State Tournament, which starts on Friday at Dakota Valley.

Madison's first game will be against a familiar foe, I-29 League opponent Tea.

According to Gold Coach Bill Fernau, it might not be a good thing to see a familiar opponent in the opening round.

"You have seen some of their pitchers and they have seen some of yours," Fernau said. "You have to try to come up with a new game plan."

Madison won both the I-29 League Tournament and a regular-season championship this year. The I-29 League is well represented in the state tournament. Along with Madison and Tea, the other league teams are Flandreau, West Central and Volga.

"The I-29 League has some good teams, and it is great to see so many in the state tournament," Fernau said. "Playing tough competition always helps prepare a team for postseason play."

The majority of this year's Madison team have been playing together for the last three years and have made it to state tournaments in 2017 and '18.

"This will help with nerves; they know what to expect for the first game of a state tournament," Fernau said.

During the season, he said, the fielding of Madison Gold has been one of the team's strengths. Other keys have been strong pitching by six players and good hitting.

Madison will face Tea at noon on Friday. Other first-round games have Beresford/Alcester playing Flandreau at 2:30 p.m.; West Central tangling with Mobridge at 5:30 p.m.; and Dakota Valley battling Volga at 8 p.m.

"We have played consistently good ball all year," Fernau said. "We just need to play good defense, along with our pitching being on point and batting above average to make a run at the title."

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:52 pm.

Sports Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.