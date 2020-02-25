Stoller, Mennis claim region championships

The Madison Bulldogs had two individual champions at the Region 1A Wrestling Tournament held in the Brookings High School Gym on Saturday.

Madison also had one second-place finisher, one third-place finisher and three fourth-place finishers at Brookings.

"We were able to advance seven individuals into the State Tournament, and we are so happy for those young men," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "It is a bittersweet day as a coach because it seems for every individual wrestler who is floating on a high because they were able to qualify, there is another wrestler whose season has come to an end."

The Bulldogs also three fifth-place finishers and two sixth-place finishers at regions.

Madison finished third in the team standings with 150.5 points. Winning the team title was Watertown with 239.5 points. Following the Arrows were Dell Rapids 174, Madison 150.5, West Central 132.5, Tea Area 127.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 114.5, Brookings 96.5 and Sioux Falls O'Gorman 96.

Winning individual title for Madison were Truman Stoller (113) and Colby Mennis (160).

Stoller opened the tournament with a 30-second pin against Holden Hight of Sioux Falls O'Gorman. In the semifinal match, Stoller recorded a 26-second pin against Watertown's Connor Hanson.

In the championship bout, Stoller earned an 8-1 decision over Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids. Stoller will enter the State Tournament with a 34-6 record.

Mennis opened the tournament with a bye. In the semifinal match, Mennis pinned Jordan Dahl of Sioux Falls O'Gorman in 47 seconds.

In the championship match, Mennis earned a 17-0 technical fall win over Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids. Mennis will be heading to the State Tournament with a 36-3 record.

Placing second was Sam Olson at 120 pounds. Olson opened the tournament with a bye. He was able to pin Carson Hansman of Watertown in 3:59. In the championship match, Olson lost due to an injury default to West Central's Brayden Siemonsma.

Earning a third-place finish was Madison's Isaac Henry (106). Placing fourth were Blake Johnson (126), AJ Peters (145) and Thomas Seppala (195).

"We had some opportunities to get a few more wrestlers through the `blood' round, but we did not do enough to capitalize on those opportunities," Waba said. "Our kids wrestled hard, but on the last round of the day, you have to minimize your mistakes and capitalize on your opponents' mistakes."

Placing fifth for Madison were Jess Englert (132), Spencer Monroe (170), Tyler Reck (220) and Carter Estes (285). Finishing sixth were Riley Kearin (152) and Nathan Mapp (182).

There is an opportunity that fifth-place wrestlers could go to the State Tournament if someone is injured and can't wrestle. The fifth-place finishers would be called to go the State Individual tournament.

South Dakota is having a dual portion of the State Tournament this season for the first time in many years, and the Bulldogs qualified for the dual portion of the tournament. Madison is the seventh seed and will face Rapid City Stevens in the first round at the State Tournament at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

"We are super excited for this opportunity to be in the dual portion of the tournament," Waba said. "Even though some of the kids did not qualify as individuals, because our team advanced, all of the kids will still get an opportunity to wrestle at the State Tournament. Rapid City Stevens will be a tough test for us."

Other teams in the dual portion of the tournament are Pierre, Dell Rapids, Watertown, Sturgis, Brandon Valley and Harrisburg.