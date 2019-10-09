Trojans roll past Saints 43-16

The Dakota State University Trojans overcame a 14-6 first-quarter deficit and rolled to a 43-16 win over the Presentation College Saints in a Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association contest at Trojan Field on Saturday.

The Trojans are 3-0 at home this season.

DSU got on the board in the first period when Brenner Furlong capped off a five-play, 51-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown run. The extra-point try was no good and DSU led 6-0.

Presentation scored twice before the end of the quarter. Ta'Mario Tufts tossed scoring passes to Dylan Paulsen (eight yards) and Theryne Jimenez (87 yards). Max Welch booted both extra points and the Saints went ahead 14-6.

DSU was able to outscore the Saints 37-2 in the last three quarters.

Torren Devericks tossed four touchdowns. Touchdown passes went to Dajshon Keel, 17 yards; Cooper McDermott, 28 yards; Treshawn Roberts, 60 yards; and Brodie Frederiksen, 55 yards.

Frederiksen added an eight-yard touchdown run for the Trojans. Joshua Snook kicked a 26-yard field goal and made four extra-point kicks for DSU.

DSU racked up 431 total yards, 128 rushing and 303 yards passing. Frederiksen had 80 yards on 27 carries. Furlong had 33 yards on five attempts.

Devericks was 17 of 25 passing for 303 yards. Frederiksen caught five passes for 123 yards. Roberts caught one pass for 60 yards. Keel caught four passes for 52 yards.

Presentation had 222 total yards, 16 rushing and 206 passing.

Tufts was 17 of 29 passing for 197 yards and one interception. Hunter Giffrow was 2 of 5 passing for nine yards with one interception.

Karson Lindblad had seven tackles for DSU (six solo, one assists) while Cole McCarty had five tackles (2-3).

Braedon Wallenstein had one sack. Jordan Thomas and Noah Guse each had one interception for the Trojans.

DSU will host No. 13 Dickinson State University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trojan Field. This is the annual Rushing for a Cure Game and also 4-H Day.