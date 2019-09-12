C-E Hawks sink Divers

The Colman-Egan Hawks had no problem with the Lake Preston Divers in a Dakota Valley Conference volleyball match at Colman on Tuesday night. The Hawks won the match 3-0 (25-8, 25-7 and 15-25.

Colman-Egan hammered down 23 kills with Olivia Baumberger and Braiden Westley each smashing six kills. Mackenzie Hemmer and Elizabeth Moore each had four kills.

Baumberger and Hailey Larson each had two of the six team's blocks.

At the net, Colman-Egan had 13 ace serves. Hemmer accounted for four while Westley and Jordan Wittrock each had three.

Wittrock had 12 of the team's 17 set assists and Kennedi Landis added four.

Colman-Egan had nine digs; Baumberger and Westley each added two.

Ava Malone had six digs for the Divers. Jocelyn Steffensen had five digs, four set assists and one ace serve.

Colman-Egan won the B match 2-0.

Colman-Egan is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in DVC play.