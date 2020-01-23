January 23, 2020

Hawks roll to first round win, Lady Raiders fall in opening round

Hawks roll to first round win, Lady Raiders fall in opening round

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:25 pm

By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Colman-Egan Hawks jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one period and rolled to a 41-21 win over the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks during the opening round of the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament at Estelline on Tuesday night.

Colman-Egan made 15 of 50 field goals, 30%, and 7 of 11 free throws, 63.6%. The Hawks pulled down 40 rebounds. Mackenzie Hemmer had a double-double for the winners with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Braiden Westley added 10 counters.

Elkton-Lake Benton made just 7 of 35 field goals, 20%, and 5 of 9 from the charity stripe, 55.6%. The Elks grabbed 24 rebounds.

Rachel Krog tossed in eight points for the Elks. Julia Drietz added six counters. Hannah Krog snared a team-high nine rebounds.

In another first-round game on Tuesday in Arlington, Deubrook handed Oldham-Ramona-Rutland a 68-14 setback.

The Dolphins raced to a 23-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.

O-R-R made just 7 of 39 field goals, 17.9%, and only shot one free throw. The Lady Raiders grabbed 27 rebounds.

Khloe Tieman tossed in six points and pulled down four rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Kylie Anderson added four points while Emily Nold has four steals.

Deubrook made 29 of 63 field goals, 46%, and 3 of 6 free throws, 50%. The Dolphins pulled down 41 rebounds.

Baylee Holmlund scored 22 points and Ashley Landmark added 11 counters for the winners. Claire Olsen and Macyn Peterson each snared five rebounds.

The tournament will resume at Estelline and Arlington on Friday night with the final day at Colman.

In the games at Estelline, Elkton-Lake Benton will face Estelline-Hendricks at 6 p.m. with Colman-Egan battling Dell Rapids St. Mary at 7:30 p.m.

In the games at Arlington, O-R-R will square off against Lake Preston at 6 p.m. and Deubrook will tangle with Arlington at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games will begin at 1 p.m. in Colman.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:25 pm.

