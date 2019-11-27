Curnow places sixth at National Cross Country Championships

The Dakota State University men's cross country team placed 21st with 533 points in the 64th annual NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championship at Fort Vancouver Historic Site, hosted by Cascade College Collegiate Athletic Conference.

DSU improved on last year's overall finish as the Trojans placed 30th in 2018.

Braden Curnow, a four-time NSAA Men's Cross Country All-Conference performer and two-time conference's most valuable runner closed out his stellar career at DSU with a sixth place finish with a time of 25:04. His time was fourth fastest in school history.

Curnow's sixth place finish is the highest place finisher in DSU history. He improved from his 19th place finish last year.

He earned his second consecutive NAIA Mens Cross Country All-America honor.

Maxwell Cruse was placed 47th with a time of 25:51.1 and Alex Derr was 150th with a time of 26:46.6.

Other runners for DSU were Taylor Gipson, 221st, 27:24.21; Tyler Kennedy was 262nd, 27:53; Ayub Mohamud, 272nd, 28:03.3 and Ryan Skowronski, 286th, 28:15.9.

A total of 335 runners and 37 teams competed in the men's 8K race. Mark Shaw of Oklahoma City won the race with a time of 24:39.5 and Oklahoma City won the team title with 110 points.

WOMEN

DSU was the top North Star Athletic Association Conference finisher placing 31st with 782 points at the 40th annual NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships.

A total of 340 runners and 37 teams competed in the women's 5K race.

The top two runners for DSU were Christianna Green who placed 172nd with a time of 19:56.6 and Jada Anderson who was 176th with a time of 19:57.4. Green's time was a personal record.

Other runners for DSU were Jacia Christiansen, 183rd, 20:00; Ashley Robinson, 233rd, 20:22.3; Mallory Aughenbaugh, 286th, 21:18.4; Madison Whitcomb, 305th, 22:07.9 and Andrea Bryant, 311th, 22:26.2.

Winning the race was Hannah Stoffel of Huntington (Ind.) with a time of 17:18.4 and Madonna (Mich.) won the team title with 111 points.