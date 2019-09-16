Quarriers top Madison in battle of top-five teams

A missed extra point was the difference in the Madison vs. Dell Rapids gridiron battle in Dell Rapids on Friday night. The Quarriers held on for a 14-13 win over the Bulldogs in a battle of top-five Class 11A teams.

Dell Rapids scored the only touchdown in the first quarter on a 16-yard run by Logan Stone to cap off a nine-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Aiden Boechler kicked the extra point to give the Quarriers a 7-0 lead.

Madison deadlocked the score at 7-7 in the second period. Tyler Tappe tossed a 32-yard scoring strike to Jacob Unterbrunner, capping off an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive. Trey Smith booted the extra point.

Dell Rapids regained the lead moments later. Colin Rentz tossed a 63-yard scoring strike to Mason Goeken to cap off a four-play, 80-yard drive. Boechler added the extra-point kick and Dell Rapids led 14-7.

The Bulldogs' Mason Avery capped off a six-play, 50-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard scamper. The extra-point attempt failed and the Bulldogs trailed 14-13.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Madison ended the game with 342 total yards, 190 rushing and 152 passing. Smith had 127 yards rushing on 22 carries while Tappe rushed for 36 yards on six attempts.

Tappe was 12 of 27 passing for 152 yards and one interception. Carter Bergheim caught three passes for 39 yards. Unterbrunner caught one pass for 32 yards. Smith caught four passes for 30 yards.

Dell Rapids had 290 total yards, 53 rushing and 237 passing. Tyler Wood rushed for 26 yards on five attempts for the Quarriers.

Colin Rentz was 9 of 14 passing for 237 yards and one interception. Logan Ellingson caught six passes for 132 yards.

Zach Whitlock led the defensive effort by the Bulldogs with 12 tackles (five solo, seven assists) and one sack. Cody Brown had 10 tackles (3-7). Brock Minnaert, Logan Albee and Daniel Swenson each had eight tackles. Swenson and Gavin Ronk each had one sack.

Albee had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Coby Maeschen had nine tackles for Dell Rapids (6-3). Connor Rentz had an interception.

Madison (2-1) will host Brookings in the Bulldogs' homecoming contest on Friday at Trojan Field at 7 p.m.