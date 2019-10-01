Tigers move to 4-1 for the season with 51-0 win

The Howard Tigers raced to a 51-0 win over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Friday night at Irene.

"We played very well. Once again, our defense and special teams were great," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "They set up our offense with a short field to work with."

Howard's Isaac Feldhaus threw touchdown strikes to Lane Miller (34 yards) and Sam Aslesen (10 yards). He also ran for a two-point conversion; tossed two-point conversion passes to Kieffer Klinkhammer and Lane Miller; and kicked an extra point.

Riley Genzlinger scored on a 35-yard run and added a two-point conversion.

Paul Winker scored on a 37-yard pass interception return. Jase Schwab had a seven-yard touchdown run. John Callies added a seven- and a 25-yard touchdown runs for the winners.

Feldhaus was 4 of 7 passing for 91 yards. Miller caught two passes for 54 yards.

"Our passing game was better," said Ruml. "We were very balanced on offense."

Callies rushed for 76 yards on eight carries.

For Irene-Wakonda, Levi Larsen was 4 of 15 passing for 35 yards while Cal Lucas caught two passes for 28 yards.

Larsen rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries.

Jaxon Kampshoff had seven tackles and one sack for the Tigers.

Howard (4-1) will go to DeSmet on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

"We have to get ready for a very good DeSmet team this week," Ruml said.