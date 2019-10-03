Madison tops West Central in Dakota XII action

The Madison High School Lady Bulldogs volleyball team downed West Central 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20) in a Dakota XII clash on Monday night in the MHS Gym.

Madison's Sophia Vanden Bosch smashed 11 kills and Grace Nelson added eight.

From the service line, Skyler Sargent had three ace serves and Briana Steuerwald recorded two aces.

Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 set assists; Kylie Krusemark added 10. Kendra Leighton recorded a team-high nine digs and Vanden Bosch had seven. Nelson recorded two blocks and Autumn Barger had one block.

Cassidy Siemonsma had a big match for the Trojans with 10 kills, one ace serve and three blocks. Olivia Heath had six kills and one ace serve.

Brooke Opitz had 22 set assists for West Central while Shaw Nelson had 10 digs.

Madison (11-6 overall, 5-1 in conference) will go to Hayti for a match against Hamlin on Thursday. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.

JVs pick up win

Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (26-24 and 25-21). Abby Morse and Olivia Flemming each had four kills for the winners.

Kylie Krusemark had two ace serves and recorded 14 set assists. Raena Rost led the team with 11 digs while Riley Weatherill had three digs.

Madison is currently 5-4.

C team drops match

West Central won the C match 2-0 (25-20 and 25-22).

McKenna Shaw led Madison at the net with five kills and Abby Palmquist added two.

Megan Schouwenburg had three ace serves; Shelby Mennis recorded two ace serves.

Schouwenburg and Palmquist each had seven digs.

Mennis led the team with eight set assists.

Madison is currently 7-2.