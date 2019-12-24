Madison, Howard wrestlers place in Madison Tournament

Madison had four place-winners and the Howard Tigers had six in the Madison Wrestling Tournament held on Saturday at the Madison High School Gym.

Placing for the Bulldogs were Isaac Henry (106), Truman Stoller (113), Sam Olson (120) and Colby Mennis (160).

Placing for the Tigers were Riley Genzlinger (126), Lane Kieffer Klinkhammer (132), Miller (138), John Callies (152), Ty Beyer (160) and Isaac Feldhaus (195).

Madison finished ninth in the team standings with 87.5 points; the Tigers were seventh with 106 points. Winning the tournament was Rapid City Stevens with 201.5 points. Following the Raiders were Omaha Central 165, Sturgis 150, Chamberlain 145, Harrisburg 132.5, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 110, Howard 106, Tea Area 91, Madison 87.5, Spearfish 81, Brookings 70.5, Dell Rapids 66, Lennox 56, West Central 50, Milbank 41, Groton 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30, Sisseton 30, Kingsbury County 24 and Flandreau 20.

Henry placed fourth in his division. He picked up pins in 1:26 over Mikyle Weston of Chamberlain and in 1:10 pin over Johnathan Plueler of Omaha Central.

Deuel's Mason Stubbe slipped past Henry 4-2 in the semifinal bout. Henry rebounded to pin Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg in 2:29 to reach the third- and fourth-place match. Evan Osborn of Sturgis beat Henry 8-6.

Stoller placed third in his weight class. After pins in 46 seconds over Tyan Johnson of Sisseton and in 2:58 over Jesse Jost of West Central, Stoller was in the semifinal match. Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area earned a major decision over Stoller 12-0.

Stoller bounced back nicely to gain 4-0 decision win over Peyton of Tryon to advance to the third- and fourth-place match. Stoller picked up a 2:17 pin over Caleb Richter of Rapid City Stevens to place third.

Olson had a forfeit win and a major decision win over Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County and moved into the semifinal match. Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln earned a 8-2 decision win over Olson.

Olson picked up a 26-second pin over Dragr Monson of Groton to move into the third- and fourth-place match. Olson earned a 9-2 decision against Kelton Olson of Sturgis and placed third.

Mennis started the tournament with pins over Ka Moo La of Omaha Central in 2:12 and Jace Jones of Harrisburg in 2:33. In the semifinal match, Wren Jacobs earned an 8-6 overtime win against Mennis.

Mennis battled back and gained a 15-6 major decision over Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids. Mennis beat Remington Rossow Chamberlain 10-8 to place third.

Three Howard wrestlers placed second in their respective divisions.

Genzlinger opened the tournament with a technical fall win 17-2 over Hunter Wilson of Tea Area. Genzlinger earned a major decision 13-0 over Trey Neillan of Chamberlain. Genzlinger won by a disqualification against Logan DeSersa of Sturgis. Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens won by an injury default over Genzlinger in the championship match.

Miller opened the tournament with a 1:37 pin over Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln. Miller earned his second pin in the quarterfinal round in 3:09 against Jayden Fryer of Sisseton. Miller earned a 5-3 decision win against Beau Beaver of Sioux Falls O'Gorman. Declan Malone slipped past Miller 3-0 in the championship match.

Feldhaus had an opening-round bye and then pinned Grady O'Neill of Groton in 3:33 in the quarterfinal. Feldhause pinned JT Panning of Tea Area in 5:28 in the semifinal match. Gavin Gulbranson downed Feldhaus 8-1 in the championship match.

Callies placed fourth, Beyer was fifth and Klinkhammer was sixth in their respective weight divisions.

The Outstanding Wrestler was Stuntebeck of Tea Area. The Pinner Award went to Evan Hehr of Spearfish, who had four pins in a total of 4:12.