Trojans hang on to down Presentation College 31-29

Despite being outscored 20-7 in the second half, the Dakota State University Trojans were able to hang on for a 31-29 win over the Presentation College Saints on Saturday in a North Star Athletic Association Conference clash at Aberdeen. It was the last game for both teams.

DSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Brodie Frederiksen capped off an 8-play, 46-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Joshua Snook added the extra-point kick.

With his touchdown run, Frederiksen tied DSU's single-season school record for most rushing touchdowns with 15. He tied Jeff Rodman's record set in 1976.

With 8:12 left in the quarter, DSU stretched its lead to 14-0 when Torren Devericks tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Roger Moore. The scoring drive covered 41 yards in six plays. Snook added the extra-point kick.

Presentation got on the board late in the opening period. Hunter Griffrow tossed a 36-yard scoring strike to Theryne Jimenez and trailed 14-6.

DSU stretched its lead to 15 early in the second period. Devericks tossed a 31-yard scoring strike to Moore. The scoring drive was one play covering 31 yards.

Both teams added field goals before the first half ended. Max Welch booted a 37-yard field goal for the Saints to pull them to within 12, 21-9.

Snook booted a 35-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the half to give the Trojans a 24-9 lead at intermission.

Both teams added a touchdown in the third period. The Saints scored first when Griffrow tossed a 37-yard scoring strike to Dylan Paulsen.

With 37 seconds left in the quarter, DSU's Cooper McDermott tossed a four-yard scoring strike to Devericks. Snook added the extra-point kick and DSU held a 31-16 lead. The Trojans' scoring drive covered 51 yards in six plays.

The Saints scored the only points in the fourth period. Trey Pajjimula scored on a one-yard plunge. The final score was recorded by Jarod Seery, who returned an interception 55 yards to paydirt.

DSU had 314 total yards, 220 rushing and 94 passing. Frederiksen finished the game with 78 yards on 19 carries. He ended his career with a school record of 3,487 yards and tied the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Devericks ended the game with 49 yards rushing on 14 carries. Brenner Furlong had 47 yards on seven attempts.

Devericks was 6 of 9 passing for 90 yards and one interception. McDermott was 1 of 1 passing for four yards. Josh Giles was 0 of 6 with one interception.

Moore caught four passes for 66 yards.

Presentation had 335 total yards, 74 rushing and 261 passing. Giffrow rushed for 41 yards on 15 carries. He was 26 of 33 passing for 261 yards with two interceptions. Jimenez caught seven passes for 80 yards.

Riley Janke and Nico Feroni each had eight tackles for the Trojans. Janke had one sack and a fumble recovery. Jordon Thomas and Feroni each had one interception.

Jacob Eddy had 10 tackles for Presentation, and Seery had one interception.

DSU finished the season with a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 NSAA mark.