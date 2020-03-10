Bulldogs hammer Fighting Cougars, advance to SoDak 16

The Madison Bulldogs advanced the SoDak 16 round with a 59-32 trashing of the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars on Friday in the Madison High School Gym.

After an eight-day layoff, the Bulldogs started slowly. However, behind the play of Cody Brown, Madison held an 8-6 lead after one period. Brown scored six of the Bulldogs' eight points.

Madison started to gain momentum in the second quarter. MCM's Gavin Gordon drained a field goal to deadlock the score at 8-8, but Madison reeled off 13 straight points to grab a 23-8 lead.

In the last four minutes of the half, the Bulldogs used an 11-4 run to build a huge 35-12 lead.

"In the second quarter, we were able to get out in transition and get some fast-break lay-ups, which led to us building and maintaining a big lead all game," said Madison Coach Jeff Larsen.

The Bulldogs outscored the Fighting Cougars 13-8 in the third period and held a 48-20 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

"I was happy with our defensive effort the whole game," said Larsen. "Holding them to only 20 points through the first three quarters was outstanding."

Madison made 24 of 52 field goals, 46.2%, and drained 8 of 10 free throws, 80%. The Bulldogs pulled down 38 rebounds.

Brown finished the game with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds. He made 11 of 16 field goals, was 1 of 2 from behind the three-point arc, and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Tyler Tappe added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the winners. Keaton Nighbert chipped in with seven counters, four rebounds and three assists.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Carter Bergheim with five points and Logan Allbee, Connor Hively and Nathan Ricke each with two.

Bergheim had four assists. Trey Smith and Aspen Dahl each had four rebounds.

McCook Central/Montrose made 11 of 42 field goals, 26.2%, and connected on 7 of 15 free throws, 46.7%. The Fighting Cougars grabbed 25 rebounds.

Isaac McCormick tossed in 12 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Fighting Cougars. Koltan Lindstrom also snared six rebounds.

Madison (16-5) will go to Chamberlain on Tuesday to face the Red Cloud Crusaders (14-7) at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the State A Tournament, which will begin on March 19 at the Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City.

The Bulldogs downed the Crusaders 72-62 at the Corn Palace on Jan. 4.