Trojans blast Lancers in non-conference action

The Dakota State University Trojans started slow but closed out the first set with a win that set the tone for the next two sets which the Trojans won to gain a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14 and 25-16) win over Mount Marty College in a non-conference volleyball match.

"We started out slow in the first set but found a way to win," said DSU coach Amy Veenhof. "We were able to carry the momentum over to the second and third sets."

DSU outhit Mount Marty 42-28 in the match. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .227 (15 errors in 119 attempts) and held the Lancers to .035% (24 errors in 114 attempts).

"Our hitters became more aggressive when our offense got going," Veenhof said.

From the service line DSU had a 90.4% (one ace and seven errors in 73 attempts). Mount Marty recorded a service percentage of 88.9% (two aces, six errors in 54 serves).

The Trojans had nine team blocks (two solo, 14 assists) while the Lancers had five blocks (one solo, eight assists).

Maddie Polzin and Kelsey Pearson each had eight kills for the Trojans' offensive attack.

Nicole Sarringar had a team-high 18 set assists while Rachel Johnson added 17 set assists and collected eight digs.

"Our setters started to connect with the hitters better in the second and third sets," Veenhof said. "The hitters stayed behind the ball better in the last two sets."

Peyton Groft registered a match-high 19 digs for the winners while Barbara Briceno recorded 14 digs. Samantha Zell accounted for five blocks (2 solo and 3 assists).

Mikaela Ahrendt led the Lancers with seven kills. Amber Miller posted a double-double of 24 set assists and 10 digs.

Gabby Ruth had 13 digs while Elizabeth Watchorn added 11 digs for the Lancers.

DSU won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-13 and 25-20) as they improve to 4-2 on season.

DSU (8-6 overall) will have two key North Star Athletic Association matches at the Fieldhouse. On Friday night the Trojans will host Valley City State University in a 7 p.m. contest. On Saturday DSU will battle Dickinson State University in an 11 a.m. match.

"They will be two tough opponents so we need to show up form the beginning," Veenhof said.