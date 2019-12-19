Bulldogs down Tea Area, Lennox at Dell Rapids Quadrangular

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team got back to its winning ways on Tuesday night during a quadrangular in Dell Rapids.

The Bulldogs beat Tea Area 48-27 and then picked up a 45-24 win against the Lennox Orioles.

"We had a nice little bounce-back from a tough Saturday, and the kids responded well," said Madison Coach Chris Waba.

Picking up two wins for Madison were Truman Stoller, Sam Olson, AJ Peters, Sutton Bern Colby Mennis and Riley Kearin.

Stoller picked up a 2-0 decision win over Tea Area's Wyatt Stuntebeck at 113 pounds. Stoller moved up to the 120-lb. class against Lennox and gained a 1:54 pin against Sam Haar.

Olson picked up two wins in the 126-pound class. He had a 7-3 decision over Connor Eimers of Tea Area and recorded a 29-second pin against Lennox's Sawyer Bowers.

Peters earned two wins at 145 pounds. He recorded a 2:58 pin against Tea Area's Gavin Van Emmerik and a 2:19 pin against Landon Slack of Lennox.

Bern registered two wins at 152 pounds. He recorded a 1:16 pin against Preston Eimers of Tea Area and earned a 13-10 decision win against Ryan Smidt.

Mennis picked up a 1:28 pin against T.J. Krietlow of Tea Area and had a forfeit win against Lennox in the 160-lb. class.

Kearin picked up a pair of wins in the 170-lb. class. He pinned Riley Schnider of Tea Area in 3:28 and pinned Dawson Anderson of Lennox in 1:26.

"Being able to reverse the score on Tea is a big step in the right direction, and we are very proud of our efforts," Waba said. "I felt we were much more physical, and that seemed to allow us to control the matches and wrestlers at our pace a lot better."

Madison is currently 4-3.

Madison will be back on the mats this Saturday when the Bulldogs host a 21-team tournament in the Madison High School and Madison Middle School gyms. Action will begin at 9 a.m.