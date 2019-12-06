Madison rolls past Milbank in season-opening wrestling dual

The Madison Bulldogs took advantage of six pins and rolled past the Milbank Bulldogs 54-20 in Madison's first dual wrestling match of the season in the Madison High School Gym on Thursday night.

"We were pleased with our first match of the season," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "It is always exciting to get the season under way and battle those first-match jitters."

Getting pins for Madison were Isaac Henry (106), Truman Stoller (113), Bruce Coble (132), Coby Mennis (160), Spencer Monroe (170) and Tyler Reck (220).

Henry opened the match with a :48 pin over Jacob Johnson to give Madison a quick 6-0 lead. Stoller followed with a 1:05 pin against Brayden Christensen as Madison stretched its lead to 12-0.

After Milbank registered a major decision win to get on the board, Madison won the next two matches.

In one of the closest matches of the night, Sam Olson slipped past Eli Fischer 5-3 in an overtime period in the 126-pound bout. Olson recorded a take-down for the only score in overtime to give him the win.

"I was able to beat him at the State A Tournament last year by one point," Olson said. "I knew this was going to be a close match."

Coble followed with a 1:08 pin over Brady Femling to put Madison on top 21-4.

After a major decision by Milbank, Madison won the next five matches.

Madison's Sutton Bern slipped past Leyton Raffety in another close match 6-5 in the 152-pound bout.

Mennis followed with a 2:11 pin against Dillon Schneck, and Monroe pinned Nick Trevett in 1:27.

"I never wrestled him before," Mennis said.

Madison's AJ Peters (145) and Nathan Mapp (182) each received a forfeit.

Reck picked up the last win -- a 5:59 pin over Logan Meyer at 220 pounds.

"We did a very good job tonight," Mennis said.

"I know some of our kids were nervous because it was their first match ever, and I thought they all performed well," Waba said. "We thought our kids did very well taking our style to them and being the aggressors. When you can put an aggressive team on defense, sometimes they don't know how to respond. We were able to get on a roll, and it showed in the final score."

"This was the first step of many on the way to the state tournament," Waba said.

Madison will go to Flandreau on Saturday for the Flandreau Invitational beginning at 10 a.m.