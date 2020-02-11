Bulldogs seventh at Yankton Tournament; Mennis sets career win record

The Madison Bulldogs had six wrestlers who placed in the Yankton Tournament on Saturday, and the Bulldogs placed seventh as a team with 106 points.

"Again, we found ourselves in an extremely competitive tournament this weekend, and we thought that our kids performed well," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "We will have to compete against these teams in the postseason for a chance at a state place, and it is good to see where we stand at this point in the season."

Winning the team title was Watertown with 224 points. Following the Warriors were Rapid City Stevens 182.5, Pierre 154.5, Mitchell 129.5, Wagner 124, Tea Area 116, Madison 106, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 101, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 91, Vermillion 80.5, Lennox 77.5, West Central 75, Brookings 70, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Yankton 58, Tri-Valley 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 19, Dakota Valley 14, Douglas 6 and Harrisburg 0.

Madison's Truman Stoller (113) and Colby Mennis (160) both placed second in their respective weight classes. With Mennis placing second, he became Madison High School's all-time wins leader with 185 career wins. He surpassed his brother's record of 184 wins.

Isaac Henry (106) and Thomas Seppala (195) both placed fourth while AJ Peters (145) and Spencer Monroe (170) both placed seventh.

"We are not at full strength yet, but we placed over half of the team -- and that is encouraging," Waba said.

Madison will go to Sioux Falls on Thursday to face the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights in an important dual match.

"This is a huge dual for us to see if we can qualify for the dual portion of the State Tournament. We need to be focused this week and continue to get better."

Madison will finish the regular season at the Huron Tournament on Saturday.