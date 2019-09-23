Bobcats down Bulldogs in non-conference tilt

The Madison Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the game, only to see Brookings score the final 22 points to gain a 22-9 non-conference win at Trojan Field on Friday night.

Madison took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in 14 plays to paydirt. Trey Smith capped off the scoring drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was no good and the Bulldogs held a 6-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 9-0 with 6:26 left in the half when Smith booted a 26-yard field goal. The scoring drive covered 30 yards in six plays.

The Bobcats got on the board late in the opening half. Parker Rykhus scored on a three-yard run to cap off a 31-yard, three-play scoring drive. Payton Theodosopoulos kicked the extra point and Brookings trailed 9-7.

"We just couldn't get into the end zone," said Madison Coach Max Hodgen. "We missed some opportunities to score."

Neither team scored in the third period.

Brookings scored on two short runs in the fourth quarter. Carter Eidem scored on a three-yard run with 11:30 left in the game. Rykhus scored on a one-yard plunge with just over six minutes left in the contest. Preston Helmbolt tacked on a two-point conversion run while Theodosopoulos booted an extra-point kick.

"Once they (Bobcats) got the momentum, we were unable to get it back," Hodgen said.

Madison finished the game with 278 total yards, 53 rushing and 225 passing. Smith had 45 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Tyler Tappe was 25 of 31 passing for 225 yards. Jacob Unterbrunner caught six passes for 70 yards. Carter Bergheim latched onto five passes for 64 yards. Mason Avery caught six passes for 34 yards. Mickale Dohrer caught five passes for 34 yards.

Brookings had 274 total yards, 164 rushing and 110 passing. Eidem had 92 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

Tanner Shepardson was 11 of 19 passing for 110 with two interceptions. Rykhus caught five passes for 45 yards while Helmbolt caught three passes for 45 yards.

Zach Whitlock had 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assists) and one sack to pace the Bulldogs' defense. Carter Bergheim (5-2) and Cody Brown (3-4) each had seven tackles.

Blaine Tucek and Brock Minnaert each had an interception for the Bulldogs. Tucek also registered a sack.

Gus Miller had 11 tackles for Brookings (6-5) while Wes Koenig had nine tackles (2-7).

"We are here to win each game, but I was proud of the effort we had," Hodgen said.

Madison (2-2) will go to Tea on Friday to face the Tea Area Titans at 7 p.m.