Tolley leads Hawks past Warbirds 46-36

The Colman-Egan Hawks opened up a 32-16 halftime lead and held on for a 46-36 win over the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in a Class 9B semifinal game at Colman on Friday night.

The Hawks will advance to the State 9B championship game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Dana J. DyKhouse Stadium at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

Nate Tolley had a huge game for the Hawks. He rushed for 201 yards on 19 attempts, had three touchdown runs and tossed for two more touchdowns. He also ran for two two-point conversions and tossed two two-point conversion passes.

Tolley put the Hawks on top 8-0 in the opening period. After te Warbirds used half of the quarter on a long drive before the Hawks' defense stiffened and turned them away, the Hawks' offense took over.

Tolley scored on a 43-yard run with 2:47 left on the clock. He added the two-point conversion and Colman-Egan led 8-0.

Wolsey-Wessington answered when Skylar Zomer scored on a one-yard plunge. He added the two-point conversion and the scored was deadlocked at 8-8.

The Hawks closed the half with 24 straight points and held a commanding 32-8 halftime advantage. Tolley got his second touchdown when he dashed 54 yards for the score. He tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ty Hiller and the Hawks led 16-8.

Tolley tossed a 37-yard scoring strike to Ryan Voelker and then a two-point conversion pass to Chase Hemmer.

Eli Bowen closed the first-half scoring for the Hawks with a seven-yard touchdown run. Tolley added the two-point conversion run and the Hawks held a 32-8 lead.

The Warbirds outscored the Hawks 14-6 in the third period. Zomer scored on a six-yard run and later added a three-yard scoring run. Zomer tossed two-point conversion pass to Tristan Abbott.

In between, Tolley added a 10-yard scoring strike to Ryker Hawkins.

Colman-Egan grabbed a 46-22 lead early in the final quarter. Tolley scored his third rushing touchdown, an 11-yard scamper. Tolley tossed a two-point conversion to Hemmer and the Hawks enjoyed a 46-22 lead.

Zomer added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of two and three yards. He also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Abbott.

Colman-Egan rolled up 377 total yards, 316 rushing and 61 passing. Hemmer added 71 yards rushing on eight carries.

Tolley was 4 of 6 passing for 61 yards. R. Voelker caught two passes for 40 yards. Hawkins caught one pass for 10 yards.

Wolsey-Wessington racked up 419 total yards, 188 rushing and 231 passing. Zomer had 98 yards rushing on 32 attempts.

Zomer was 11 of 22 passing for 231 yards. Abbott caught seven passes for 118 yards.

Hemmer had 14 tackles, two sacks and one interception to pace the Hawks' defense. Dalton Voelker also had 14 tackles and two sacks. Hiller added 11 tackles and one sack. Tolley had five tackles and an interception.

Brevan Hooks had 12 tackles for the Warbirds while Zomer and Ethan Nelson each had eight tackles.

Colman-Egan (11-0) will face the Herreid-Selby Wolverines (9-2) for the Class 9B championship. The Hawks will be looking for a second championship in three years.