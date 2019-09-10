Bulldog runners battle against state's best

Madison's cross country teams competed in the University of Augustana Twilight Meet at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls on Friday.

In the boys division, Madison finished 24th in the team standings with 672 points. The Bulldogs were competing against Class AA and Class B teams from South Dakota and several out-of-state teams.

Winning the team title was Sioux Falls Lincoln with a low score of 97 points. Following the Patriots were Fremont, Neb., 106, Aberdeen Central 132, Creighton Preparatory, Neb., 137, Sioux City North, Iowa, 139, Sioux Falls Washington 174, Brandon Valley 200, Rapid City Stevens 220, Sioux Falls Christian 251, Harrisburg 271, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 274, Custer 308, Omaha Central 314, Woodbury 337, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 416, Yankton 435, Watertown 518, Belle Fourche 524, Lennox 540, Pierre 541, Sioux City East, Iowa, 555, Martin County West, Minn., 588, George-Little Rock, Iowa, 618, Madison 672 and Kimball-White Lake 771.

The top runner for the Bulldogs was Deion Cross. He placed 173rd in 18:44.79 in the 5K race.

Truman Stoller was 197th in 19:50.78, just ahead of teammate Braeden Keller, who was 198th in 19:01.97.

Rounding the scoring for Madison were Isaiah Klockman 204th, 19:07.23; and Nick Kessler, 228th, 19:37.43.

Kaden Krusemark placed 233rd in 19:50.88.

Winning the boys 5K was Sioux Falls Lincoln's Andrew Lauer in 15:18.29.

In the girls' portion of the meet, Madison did not field a complete team. The top runner for the Bulldogs was Ella Keller, who placed 89th in 21:00.98 in the 5K race.

Other runners for Madison were Addy Meyer, 174th, 23:25.19; Jesse Streff, 184th, 23:43.42; and Kate Comes, 193rd, 24:24.18.

Winning the race was Alea Hardie of Sioux Falls O'Gorman in 17:50.57.

Fremont, Neb., won the team title with a low score of 87 points. Following the winners were Sioux Falls Lincoln 129, Custer 134, Woodbury 161, Aberdeen Central 169, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 173, Rapid City Stevens 179, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 181, Brandon Valley 206, Brookings 236, Sioux City East, Iowa, 241, Sioux Falls Washington 251, Harrisburg 298, Yankton 342, Beresford 483, Bishop Heelan Catholic 491, Sioux City North, Iowa, 500, Sioux Falls Christian 504, Belle Fourche 541, Pierre 541, Tea Area 547, Martin County West, Minn., 609, Watertown 609, Kimball-White Lake 631 and George-Little Rock, Iowa, 704.