Howard sweeps Freeman in conference doubleheader

The Howard Tigers swept a Corn Belt Conference doubleheader from the Freeman Fliers on Friday night at Freeman.

In the girls' game, Howard outscored Freeman 32-18 in the second half to pick up a 49-36 win.

Freeman held a 18-17 lead at intermission.

Howard made 16 of 49 field goals, 32.7%, and 10 of 15 free throws, 66.7%. The Tigers pulled down 29 rebounds.

Kenedy Koepsell tossed in 18 points and had three assists for the winners. Hilary Albrecht added nine counters and a team-high nine rebounds. She also had three steals.

Presley Claussen had three assists.

Freeman made 13 of 49 field goals, 26.5%, and 9 of 12 free throws, 75%. The Fliers grabbed 22 rebounds.

Emily Miller tossed in 17 points and had eight rebounds, two assists and one steal to pace the Fliers.

Howard 88, Freeman 28

Howard raced to a 27-6 lead after one period and never looked back in posting an 88-28 win.

Jake Brooks tossed in 22 points while Tisyn Spader added 15 for the winners.

Micah Swensen scored 10 points for Freeman.

Howard will host Colman-Egan in a doubleheader on Monday starting at 4 p.m. with the girls' junior varsity game.