Chester youth football teams will play at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday

Chester's youth football teams (3rd-4th grade and 5th-6th grade) will experience the thrill of a lifetime on Saturday during the Pigskin Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Both teams will be playing at halftime on the same field the Minnesota Vikings call home.

The Pigskin Classic will feature teams from the South Plains Football League, of which the Madison Warriors are members.

According to Jerod Moyer, head of the Chester Youth Football Program, there are several other communities from South Dakota that will be represented at halftime on Saturday.

"Ashes Dean, a coach of the Warriors, played a big part in getting Chester involved in this," Moyer said.

Each youth team will play twice, with the games lasting between 15-20 minutes, on Saturday. There will be seven games starting at 8:30 a.m.

The 5th&6th-grade team will face Algona, Iowa, and a team unknown to Moyer.

The 3rd&4th-grade team will face Algona and Mason City, Iowa.

"The challenge for Chester will be going from nine-man football to 11-man football for Saturday," Moyer said. "We will have to convert all of our plays."

The Chester youth teams held a pork feed recently and the community gave strong support.

"We are grateful for the support of the community and how they helped us out," Moyer said.

The Madison Warriors will face the Central Iowa Chiefs at 11 a.m. on Sunday.