Goth picks up 2nd straight A-Feature win at Wagner

The 2019 season is winding down fast for most of the dirt track racers in the area.

The three-day 360 Nationals were held at the Jackson Motorplex last weekend with racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. During the opening night, Nunda's Cody Hansen placed 24th in the A-Feature. Earlier in the program, he won his heat race.

Ramona's Ryan Bickett placed ninth in the B-Feature and sixth in his heat race.

Winning the A-Feature on the opening night was Josh Baughman of Odessa, Texas.

On night two, Bickett was 13th in the A-Feature and fourth in his heat race.

Hansen drove to an eighth-place finish in the B-Feature and was fifth in his heat race.

Winning the A-Feature was Thomas Kennedy of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

On the last night, Bickett placed 20th in the A-Feature. Earlier in the program, he was second in the B-Feature and fifth in his heat race.

Hansen was fourth in his heat race and 24th in the A-Feature.

Watertown's Lee Grosz won the A-Feature.

Wagner Speedway

Wagner Speedway held races on Labor Day and Matt Goth continued his winning streak in the Hobby Stock division. He won his heat race and claimed the A-Feature for his second straight A-Feature win.

Jessica Goth was eighth in the A-Feature and seventh in her heat race.

Rapid Speedway

Colman's Aaron Werner was 10th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature at Rapid Speedway on Friday night. He did not finish his heat race.

Casino Speedway

Dusty Seitz placed 11th in the Wissota Modified A-Feature at Casino Speedway on Sunday. He didn't finish his heat race.