DSU splits two NSAA matches last weekend

The Dakota State University volleyball team split a pair of North Star Athletic Association home matches last weekend. The Trojans lost to the No. 4-ranked Viterbo V-Hawks on Saturday and beat the Waldorf Warriors on Friday.

DSU started fast against the V-Hawks, winning the first set 25-19. Viterbo bounced back and won the next three sets 26-24, 25-17 and 25-21 to claim the match 3-1.

DSU, Viterbo and Bellevue are now in a three-way tie for first place in the NSAA with 5-1 records.

Viterbo outhit DSU 59-48. The V-Hawks had a hitting percentage of .196 (27 errors in 163 attempts) compared to the Trojans' hitting percentage of .148 (24 errors in 162 attempts).

DSU had 11 blocks (one solo, 20 assists) while the V-Hawks had seven blocks (14 assists).

Viterbo had a serving percentage of 97.9%, recording two aces and two errors in 94 serves. The Trojans registered a service percentage of 95.5% (four aces in 88 attempts).

Samantha Zell led the Trojans' offensive attack with 12 kills. Barbara Briceno had a double-double with 10 kills and 18 digs.

Nicole Sarringar and Rachel Johnson each had 20 set assists for DSU. Peyton Groft had 15 digs and Payton Johnanneson had seven block assists.

Katie Frohmader had a match-high 18 kills for the V-Hawks.

Lauryn Sobasky posted a double-double for Viterbo with 22 set assists and 14 digs. Rachel Frankowski had a match-high 21 digs.

DSU 3, Waldorf 1

DSU downed the Waldorf Warriors 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-19) on Friday.

DSU outhit Waldorf 54-42. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .203 (25 errors in 143 attempts) and held the Warriors to a hitting percentage of .090 (29 errors in 144 attempts).

From the service line, DSU had a serving percentage of 94.8%. The Trojans recorded seven ace serves with five errors in 97 serves. Waldorf had a serving percentage of 92.9% (six errors in 84 attempts).

The Trojans collected 24 block assists and two solo blocks while the Warriors had six blocks (one solo, 10 assists). The Trojans recorded 66 digs compared to the Warriors' 59 digs.

Three DSU players hit double-digits kills, led by Briceno with 14 kills. She also had 15 digs for a double-double. Maddie Polzin and Hanna Jellema each had 12 kills.

Zell tied the DSU single-match record for most blocks with a career-high 10 blocks (one solo, nine assists).

Sarringar produced 30 set assists and Johnson added 18. Polzin, Johanneson and Briceno each had two ace serves. Groft tallied a team-high 17 digs.

DSU (11-7) will go to Bellevue, Neb., on Wednesday to battle the Bellevue Bruins in a key NSAA match. Action will start at 7 p.m. at the Gordon Lozier Center.