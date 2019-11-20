Lady Bulldogs heading to State A Tournament as seventh seed

The Madison Lady Bulldogs enter the State A Volleyball Tournament with an outstanding record of 23-8 and as the seventh seed in the tourney.

Madison will face a familiar Dakota XII Conference foe, the Dakota Valley Panthers. Earlier this season, the Panthers escaped Madison with a 3-2 win.

"I always believed this team had the potential to make it to state," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "It was just finding the right combinations on the court to get us there."

At this point, Kratovil doesn't mind who the Lady Bulldogs have to play.

"I am just happy we are playing," she said. "However, it is nice that we have played them before and know what to expect."

She believes it should be a good match, considering the Lady Bulldogs came up just two points short in the regular-season match.

"We know we will have to play hard and eliminate our unforced errors to continue to compete at state this weekend," Kratovil said.

Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs at the net is junior Abby Brooks. She has had 270 kills, 21 solo blocks and 84 block assists this season.

Senior Grace Nelson had 237 kills and 28 block assists.

Junior Sophia Vanden Bosch had 183 kills and 32 block assists. Senior Kendra Leighton has 174 kills and 21 block assists. Junior Autumn Barger had 46 block assists.

From the service line, Leighton leads Madison with 46 ace serves. Other top servers include junior Skyler Sargent 39, senior Morgan Anderson 30, Nelson 27 and senior Briana Steuerwald with 25.

Nelson led the Lady Bulldogs with 467 set assists. Sophomore Kylie Krusemark recorded 226 set assists.

Five Lady Bulldogs have surpassed the 100 plateau in digs this season, led by Anderson with 399. Leighton has 307, Steuerwald 244, Nelson 141 and Vanden Bosch 120.

Being the seventh seed, there may be a little less pressure on the team.

"Our goal this weekend is to play as a team and play Madison volleyball," Kratovil said. "It has gotten us this far, and we are just one step closer to our goal."

According to Kratovil, the state title could be anyone's to win. Miller and Sioux Falls Christian were in the championship match last season and both are back this year.

"The girls are really working well together right now, and we need to continue working on a few things to be the best we can this weekend," Kratovil said. "There are always things to improve on, but I think the girls are starting to play their best volleyball. But I know they have more in them."

First-round matches for Thursday include Miller (No.1) vs. Elk Point-Jefferson (No. 8), 1 p.m. (MT); Winner (No. 4) vs. Sioux Falls Christian (5), 2:45 p.m. (MT); McCook Central/Montrose (No. 3) vs. Groton (6), 4:30 p.m. (MT); and Madison (No. 7) vs. Dakota Valley (No. 2), 6:15 p.m. (MT).

"The girls are excited and ready to compete this weekend," Kratovil said.