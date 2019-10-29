Lady Bulldogs stop Huskies in season finale

The Madison Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-18 and 25-19) in the last regular-season match on Friday at Elk Point.

"The girls showed a lot of fight," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "They never gave up."

Grace Nelson had a big night for the Lady Bulldogs with a team-high 15 kills and 21 set assists. Sophia Vanden Bosch added 13 kills.

Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 24 set assists.

Skyler Sargent had a pair of ace serves. Briana Steuerwald had a team-high 21 digs while Kendra Leighton added 18.

Abby Brooks had four blocks and Leighton recorded two blocks.

"It was a hard-fought match, which we want going into the regions," Kratovil said.

Carlie Corder and Riley Donnelly each had nine kills for the Huskies. Corder recorded five blocks. Sophia Giorgio had 20 set assists. Katelyn Chytka led the Huskies with 39 digs and Donnelly registered 36 digs.

Madison finished the regular season with a 20-8 overall mark and an 8-2 record in Dakota XII Conference play. Madison will be off until the Region A Tournament opens on Nov. 5 at various sites.

JVs drop match

Elk Point-Jefferson won the junior varsity match 2-1 (23-25, 25-22 and 15-12). Drew Moore and Abby Morse each had six kills for Madison. Riley Weatherill had two ace serves.

Krusemark had eight set assists, six digs and one solo block. Ali Vacanti recorded five set assists. Raena Rost led Madison with 17 digs.

Madison is currently 9-7.

C team suffers defeat

Elk Point-Jefferson won the C match 2-1 (16-25, 25-12 and 15-10). Megan Schouwenburg had six kills, one ace serve and seven digs for Madison.

Abby Palmquist had five kills, three ace serves and three digs. Shelby Mennis had 11 set assists.

Madison is currently 10-6.