Chester places fifth in State B Tournament

RAPID CITY -- After dropping their first match at the State B Volleyball Tournament, the Chester Lady Flyers finished strong with two wins and placed fifth in the tourney.

Chester faced the Faith Lady Longhorns on Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for fifth place. The Lady Flyers came away with a 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-23 and 25-20) win and finished the season with a stellar 26-8 overall mark.

The first set was close until the Lady Flyers went on a 4-0 run to gain a 14-10 advantage. Chester went on to pick up a 25-20 win.

With the score knotted at 8-8 in the second set, the Lady Longhorns scored four points for a 12-9 lead and went on to win 25-16.

It was close again in the third set. Tied at 23-23, Chester scored the last two points and gained a 25-23 victory.

Tied at 13-13 in the fourth set, Chester went on a 5-2 run for an 18-15 lead. Faith could not get closer than three points and the Lady Flyers won 25-20 to claim the match 3-1.

Chester hammered down 54 kills. Makenna Larson smashed 16 kills, Jayda Kenyon added 15 kills and Ella Pry chipped in with 11.

Kenna Brown had 45 of 51 set assists for the Lady Flyers.

From the service line, Chester had six ace serves.

Chester had 117 digs and five players had double-digit digs. Larson had 28, Karly Campbell 23, Brianna Backus 22, Brown 16 and Kenyon 11.

Hailey Bleeker had two of Chester's three solo blocks.

Faith had 50 kills, led by Alyana Byrd with a match-high 31. Ariah Engel added 10 kills.

Sydnie Schauer had 39 of 45 set assists for Faith.

Engel and Sidney Hanson each had three ace serves.

Faith recorded 80 digs. Schauer had 20, Allix Vance 17 digs, Megan Drum 15 and Engel 10.

Faith recorded eight solo blocks. Kaycee Groves had three and Schauer added two.

Chester 3, Ethan 1

The Chester Lady Flyers played their second grueling match of the tournament on Friday in the consolation semifinals against the Ethan Rustlers.

The Lady Flyers came out on top 3-1 (26-24, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-14).

Ethan held a 24-23 advantage in set one before Chester reeled off three straight points to win 26-24.

With the score tied at 19-19, the Lady Flyers went on a 6-3 run to end the second set and take a 2-0 match lead. Larson hammered down the set-winning kill for Chester.

In a back-and-forth third set, the Rustlers used a late 3-0 run to nail down a 25-21 win.

Chester raced to an early 13-8 lead and posted a 25-14 win to take the match 3-1.

The Lady Flyers hammered 52 kills. Larson pounded down 19 and Kenyon had 13.

Brown had 43 of the Lady Flyers' 47 set assists.

Breckyn Ewoldt had two of the Lady Flyers' three ace serves.

Chester recorded 84 digs. Larson, Brown and Backus each had 17 digs, Campbell 11 and Peyton Brown 10.

Kenyon had all four of Chester's solo blocks and two of six block assists. Ewoldt recorded two block assists.

Ethan had 42 kills. Jada Plastow registered a match-high 23 kills and Cameryn Logan added 14.

Jessica Bartscher had 40 of the Rustlers' 42 set assists.

Logan had three of Ethan's six ace serves.

Ethan recorded 60 digs. Hannah Bartscher had 18 and Logan 13.

Lexie Lingemann had three of the Rustlers' eight solo blocks while H. Bartscher had two.

Chester had five players who played their final high school game: Larson, Tiffany Mohr, Backus, Bleeker and Lucy Fods.

Larson was selected to the All-Tournament Team.