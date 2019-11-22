November 22, 2019

Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:42 pm

Three C-E Hawks named to All-DVC volleyball team By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Colman-Egan Hawks, regular-season volleyball champions in the Dakota Valley Conference, had three players chosen to the All-Conference team. The honorees are juniors Braiden Westley and Olivia Baumberger and sophomore Mackenzie Hemmer.

Colman-Egan finished the DVC season with an 8-1 record and a 21-8 regular-season mark.

Elkton-Lake Benton and Castlewood each had three players selected to the All-Conference team. Players from E-LB included senior Aubrey Wirth and juniors Hannah Krog and Julia Drietz. Players from Castlewood were seniors Cala Hunter and Layce Kooima and junior Alayna Benike.

Deubrook also had three players chosen for the team: senior Macyn Peterson and juniors Baylee Holmlund and Andrea Vandermeer.

Elkton-Lake Benton, Castlewood and Deubrook all finished the DVC season with a 7-2 mark.

Oldham-Ramona Rutland, Estelline-Hendricks and Arlington each had two players selected to the team. Players from O-R-R were seniors Khloe Tieman and Kylie Anderson. Players form E-H were seniors Sophie Johnson and Cora Hofer. Representing Arlington were sophomores Hadley Carlson and Kasey Pistulka.

Other players on the All-Conference team are Dell Rapids St. Mary sophomore Courtney Brown, DeSmet senior Autumn Wilkinson and Lake Preston sophomore Annika Nelson.

Estelline-Hendricks and Arlington both finished with a 5-4 conference record while O-R-R was 3-6, Dell Rapids St. Mary was 2-7, DeSmet 1-8 and Lake Preston was 0-9.

Ten players were named to the honorable mention squad: Colman-Egan junior Elizabeth Moore; Elkton-Lake Benton freshman Rachel Krog; Castlewood senior Sierra Schofield; Deubrook senior Claire Olsen; Estelline-Hendricks junior Kylie Beare; Arlington sophomore Grace Parry; O-R-R sophomore Sine Matson; Dell Rapids St. Mary junior Ella Heintz; DeSmet sophomore Kennadi Buchholz; and Lake Preston junior Holly Andrews.

The DVC Most Valuable Player is Hannah Krog, middle/outside hitter from Elkton-Lake Benton. The DVC Coach of the Year is Melissa Erickson of Elkton-Lake Benton.

