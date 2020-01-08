Howard teams down Colman-Egan in non-conference doubleheader

The winning ways for Howard's basketball teams continued on Monday night. The Lady Tigers and Tigers both picked up non-conference wins over the Colman-Egan Hawks in a doubleheader at Howard.

In the girls' game, Howard pulled away from the Hawks in the second half by outscoring the visitors 30-15 to pick up a 49-30 win.

Howard jumped out to a quick 14-6 lead after one quarter behind the play of Hilary Albrecht, who scored nine points.

The Lady Tigers built a 19-10 advantage with 3:19 left in the half when Abby Connor hit for two.

Colman-Egan outscored the Lady Tigers 5-0 to close the half and trailed 19-15.

Baskets by Elizabeth Moore and Mackenzie Hemmer to begin the second half deadlocked the score a 19-19 with 6:25 left in the third period.

The Lady Tigers went on a 15-0 run, spearheaded by Albrecht, to grab a 34-19 advantage with just over three minutes remaining in the third period. Albrecht had 10 of the 15 points.

Colman-Egan closed the quarter with a 7-2 run and narrowed the gap to 11, 37-26.

Howard made 19 of 43 field goals, 44.2%, and 6 of 11 behind the three-point arc, 54.5%. The Lady Tigers connected on 5 of 8 from the charity stripe, 62.5%, and pulled down 26 rebounds.

Albrecht ended the game with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four steals. Kenedy Koepsell added 10 counters and four steals for the winners.

Colman-Egan made 14 of 41 field goals, 34.1%, and 2 of 5 free throws, 40%. The Hawks pulled down 22 rebounds.

Hemmer had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Hawks. Braiden Westley added five counters while Elizabeth Moore grabbed seven rebounds.

Howard 67, Colman-Egan 29

Howard jumped out a a quick 16-8 lead after one period and went on to post a 67-29 win.

The quick start was largely due to Tisyn Spader, who scored seven of the 16 points.

The Tigers stretched their lead to 20, 39-19, by halftime.

Howard made 25 field goals and 9 of 13 free throws, 69%.

Spader ended the game with 16 points. Jake Brooks added 13 counters and Sam Aslesen chipped in with eight.

Colman-Egan made just nine field goals and drained 8 of 10 free throws, 80%.

Chase Hemmer scored 11 points and Nate Tolley added nine for Colman-Egan.