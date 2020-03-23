Giles named to NAIA Division II All-America honorable mention list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced its Division II Women's Basketball All-American Teams. Dakota State University sophomore Jessi Giles received an honorable mention award, marking the first time since the 2007-08 season that a Trojan women's basketball athlete has been named to NAIA Division II Women's Basketball All-American team.

Giles, a 5-foot-10 guard from Madison, started every game this season for the Trojans (31). She was 155-for-319 in field goals (48.6%) and 70-for-95 in free throws (73.7%). She drained 41 3-pointers in 106 tries (38.7%). Giles ended with 108 total rebounds during the 2019-20 season, 33 offensive rebounds and 75 defensive rebounds. She registered 63 assists and stole the ball 53 times.

According to the DakStats-NAIA statistical website as of Thursday, Giles ranked No. 44 in NAIA Division II in field goal%age.

She led the Trojans in total points scored with 421. She had a career-high 39 points in the Trojans' 95-69 road victory over Presentation on Feb. 7 -- the second-most single-game points in school history.

Giles made 15 field goals in that game -- tied for second-most single-game field goals made in school history with Jane Jorgensen (vs. Northern State in 1976). She drained seven three-pointers in the game, tied for third-most single-game 3-point field goals.

Giles has played 60 games for DSU in her first two seasons. She has poured in 819 total points (295-of-667 field goals, 91-of-267 3-pointers and 138-of-194 free throws). She also has 229 rebounds, 117 assists and 88 steals.

Giles is a two-time North Star Athletic Association All-Conference selection, recently as First Team All-Conference. She is one of four athletes from the North Star named to the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball All-American list (Kylee Heurung of Mayville State, second team; Elexis Martinez of Bellevue, honorable mention; and Mackenzie Huber of Valley City State, honorable mention).

She is the daughter of Chris and Karen Giles of Madison and is an English for News Media major.

DSU finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 17-14, despite a slow start. It is the most victories since the 2007-08 season, which is also the first winning season since that season. DSU won 15 times in the final 20 games, including a 10-game winning streak (tied for third-best in school history). The Trojans fell one game short of clinching at least a share of the NSAA conference title. DSU finished third in the conference standings with a 10-4 record, the most conference wins since joining the league in 2013-14 and the most since the 2007-08 season.