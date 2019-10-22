Hawks top Hamlin in non-conference clash

The Colman-Egan Hawks downed Class A Hamlin 3-0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-20) in a non-conference volleyball match at Colman on Monday night.

"We didn't have the weekend that we wanted," said Colman-Egan Coach Abigail Dockter, "so this was the start to the end of the journey."

Colman-Egan has four regular-season matches remaining.

At the net, Colman-Egan had 26 kills, led by Olivia Baumberger and Mackenzie Hemmer with seven each. Braiden Westley added six kills.

From the service line, Jordan Wittrock had two of the Hawks' five ace serves.

The Hawks had 22 set assists. Wittrock had 17 and Kennedi Landis added four.

Colman-Egan had 17 blocks. Hemmer had seven, Westley five and Baumberger four.

Colman-Egan had 62 digs. Hemmer recording a team-high 15 digs, Westley had 13 and Baumberger registered 12.

At the net, Hamlin had 26 kills. Ashtyn Abraham had eight and Logan Keszler seven.

From the service line, Taryn Opdahl had two of the Chargers' five ace serves.

The Chargers had 26 set assists. Keszler recorded 13 and Grace Everson 11.

Abraham had two blocks and McKenna Prouty had one for Hamlin. Hamlin had 58 digs. Abraham led the team with 19. Zoey Ruotsalainen had one.

Colman-Egan (18-7) will go to Castlewood for a 6:30 p.m. match on Tuesday. Colman-Egan will host Gayville-Volin on Friday at 6 p.m.

"We need to be ready for each one of the matches we have left," said Dockter.