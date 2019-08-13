THE MADISON BRONCOS 2019 season came to an end on Sunday during the first-round of the 87th annual South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Members of the the Broncos this season were (back, left) Tyler Currey, base coach, Matt Burpee, Brian Miller, Hunter Jamison, Greg Biagi, Nick Bird, Trevor Johnson, Koby Christiansen, Jacob Giles, (front) Heith Williams, Lakin Neugebauer, Jon Waba, Mitch McNary, Drew Pierson, Doug Iverson, Brandon Burg, Josh Giles and Marcus Vanden Bosch.