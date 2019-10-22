Lennox uses big fourth quarter to top Bulldogs 32-28

The Lennox Orioles outscored the Madison Bulldogs 18-0 in the final quarter to gain a come-from-behind 32-28 win at Trojan Field on Friday night.

Trailing 28-14 heading into the fourth quarter, Lennox was able to rally with three touchdowns led by quarterback Josh Arlt. Arlt tossed two touchdown passes in the final quarter and ran for another score.

Arlt tossed a 33-yard scoring strike to Will Daugherty with 9:42 left in the contest to pull the Orioles to within eight, 28-20. He scampered 16 yards to paydirt with 3:01 left in the contest. The two-point conversion failed and Madison still clung to a 28-26 lead.

Arlt tossed a 48-yard scoring strike to Caleb Metcalf with 58 seconds on the clock to put Lennox on top 32-28. The two-point conversion failed.

Madison moved into Orioles territory before the clock ran out.

Madison struck for two early scores to grab a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Tyler Tappe tossed a 34-yard scoring strike to Carter Bergheim with 4:03 left in the opening quarter. The scoring drive covered 48 yards in three plays. Bergheim added the extra-point kick and Madison held a 7-0 lead.

With 11:55 left in the half, Tappe tossed his second scoring strike to Bergheim, a 20-yard strike. The scoring drive covered 55 yards in 10 plays. The extra point was no good and the Bulldogs held a 13-0 advantage.

"We moved the ball well and had a chance to go up 20-0 before a turnover stopped us," said Madison Coach Max Hodgen.

Lennox scored twice late in the half. Arlt fired a 19-yard scoring strike to Brandon Fodness with 2:52 left in the half. Metcalf kicked the extra point but Madison held a 13-7 lead.

Arlt tossed another scoring strike before halftime, a 58-yard pass to Metcalf with 25 seconds left on the clock. Kaleb Johnson added the extra-point kick and the Orioles held a 14-13 halftime lead.

Madison scored the only points in the third quarter. Tappe tossed his third scoring strike to Bergheim, nine yards, to cap off a 13-play, 58-yard scoring drive. Tappe tossed the two-point conversion pass to Jacob Unterbrunner to put the Bulldogs on top 21-14 with 8:05 left in the third period.

Chris Reece capped off a nine-play, 62-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

Bergheim kicked the extra point and Madison enjoyed a 28-14 lead.

Madison finished the game with 376 total yards, 142 rushing and 234 passing. Reece finished the game with 138 yards rushing on 35 carries.

"We ran the ball well," Hodgen said.

Tappe was 25 of 39 passing for 234 yards and two interceptions. Bergheim caught eight passes for 101 yards. Mason Avery caught six passes for 56 yards. Mickale Dohrer caught six passes for 37 yards.

Lennox had 384 total yards, 129 rushing and 255 passing. Haden Mendel had 59 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Arlt finished the game with 56 yards on 14 carries.

Arlt was 14 of 26 passing for 255 yards. Metcalf caught four passes for 140 yards.

Zach Whitlock had 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists) for the Bulldogs. Cody Brown had nine tackles (5-4) and one sack.

Leading the Lennox defense was Jase Langbehn with 16 tackles (7-9). Brandon Fodness had 10 tackles (7-3) and two interceptions.

Madison (4-4) will go to Sioux Falls on Friday to face the Sioux Falls Christian at 7 p.m.