Bulldogs should be in thick of things at State Golf Meet

The Madison Bulldogs golf team is on a roll heading into the State A Golf Meet at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. The State Golf Meet begins on Monday and concludes on Tuesday.

Madison won the Region 1A Tournament title this past Monday at the Meadow Creek Golf Course in Volga.

"We are playing great golf, even though sometimes the scores don't show it," said Madison Coach Joey Liesinger. "We are going into Vermillion playing really well and ready to stick to our plan. The Bluffs is a great course because there are few holes where you can bomb and scramble, but there are a few holes where you need placement golf."

During the region meet on Monday, the golfers played in windy conditions.

"Playing in the wind on Monday really helps with preparing for state because the weather looks like that could be a factor," Liesinger said. "Monday's meet helped us be confident in our club selection and to trust those shots."

This will be Madison's first trip to the Bluffs this season. The Bulldogs were scheduled to go to the Vermillion Invitational but, due to flooding, Madison did not go. The Bulldogs will go to Vermillion on both Saturday and Sunday to practice on the course.

Liesinger believes there are six very strong teams that will be in contention for the state title: Chamberlain, Parkston, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea Area, Lennox and Vermillion.

"The biggest scare will probably be Vermillion with their home-course advantage," he said. "Madison is just as good, if not better, than all these teams, and our depth could play a big part when considering it is a two-day tournament. It will come down to chipping and putting and, when the cards are played, you can bet it all comes down to one stroke."