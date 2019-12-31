Weather impacts area basketball schedule

The weekend's winter storm played havoc with the area basketball schedule.

Both the Huron Holiday Girls Classic and the Entringer Scholarship Classic that were scheduled to be played on Saturday were called off, and the Huron Holiday Boys Classic which was set for Monday was canceled.

The Entringer Scholarship Classic has been moved to Tuesday at Brookings High School. The games have been moved up one hour from there original starting times.

The new schedule is as follows:

Auxiliary Gym

11 a.m.: Milbank vs. Arlington

12:30 p.m.: Lake Preston vs. Chester

2 p.m.: Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Garretson

3:30 p.m.: Oldham-Ramona-Rutland vs. Castlewood

5 p.m.: Deuel vs. Estelline-Hendricks

Main High School Gym

11:30 a.m.: Baltic vs. Deubrook

1 p.m.: Flandreau vs. Hamlin

2:30 p.m.: Colman-Egan vs. Madison

4 p.m.: Sioux Valley vs. DeSmet

5:30 p.m. Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Dell Rapids

Madison was supposed to play Rapid City Christian at the Huron Holiday Classic; at this time, the schools are looking for a makeup date for the game.

Madison did not attend the Junior Varsity Boys Tournament at Dell Rapids on Monday.