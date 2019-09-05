Bulldogs claim SFC Invitational for first time

The Madison Bulldogs boys golf team made history on Tuesday by winning the team title at the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational at Spring Creek Golf Course in Harrisburg.

Madison finished the 18-hole event with a 321 to beat the host team Sioux Falls Christian (323).

"This is the first time the boys have won the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational," said Madison Coach Joey Liesinger. "This was our lowest round of the year as a team."

Following the top two teams were Vermillion 325, Parkston 332, Dakota Valley 333, Lennox 339, West Central 342, Sioux Valley 347, Tea Area 347, Canton 352, Beresford 354, Dell Rapids 382, Elk Point-Jefferson 397 and Flandreau 419.

Madison was led by Keaton Nighbert and Braden Eimers; both golfers fired a 79. Nighbert had a 37-42 and finished third; Eimers had a 39-40 and placed fourth.

The Bulldogs had one other golfer in the top 15. Blake Whitethorn placed 14th with an 81 (40-41).

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs was Dylan DeJong with an 82 (39-43).

Other Madison golfers participating in the meet were Ty Jorgenson with an 89 (42-47) and Kaden Guischer with a 97 (46-51).

"Kaden, Blake, Keaton and Ty all shot their personal-best rounds," said Liesinger.

The meet medalist was Alex VanderGriend of SF Christian with a low score of 77.

Madison will swing back into action on Tuesday at the Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford for a triangular with West Central and Lennox. Action will begin at 10 a.m.