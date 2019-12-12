Keninger takes over as Lady Bulldogs' head coach

First-year Madison Lady Bulldogs head coach Danelle Keninger inherits a group of athletes including several who finished their high school volleyball career at the State A Volleyball Tournament last month.

Keninger, a native of Ackley, Iowa, has been around sports all of her life.

"My parents took me to games when I was young," she said. After graduating from Ackley-Geneva High School, she went to junior college before coming to Madison to play softball at Dakota State University. She has been in the Madison area ever since.

Prior to coming to Madison Middle School as a teacher and a seventh-grade girls' basketball coach, she was an assistant coach at Chester Area School for 10 years.

Keninger always thought she would be a head coach someday, and now her dream starts on Saturday when the Lady Bulldogs host the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in a Dakota XII Conference clash in the Madison High School Gym. The first game starts at 1 p.m.

She greeted 20 players when practices started.

"We have 20 freshmen through seniors out for the team," she said.

There are six seniors returning this year who will be counted on heavily: Kendra Leighton, Morgan Anderson, Grace Nelson, Brianna Steuerwald, Lexie Roeman and Kiley Klien.

Leighton averaged 10.4 points and 2.3 steals a game last season.

"She is an excellent three-point shooter," Keninger said. Leighton is fourth in the school record book with 37 three-pointers in a single season; she is also fifth in steals with 50.

Anderson is a great 3-point shooter and made 25 three-pointers last season, Keninger said. "Morgan is great off the drive and also led the team in assists last season."

Nelson is a versatile athlete who can play all positions. "She has nice post moves and is a great communicator on defense," Keninger said.

Steuerwald missed a good portion of last season due to a knee injury, but she has come into this year looking strong.

"She has great court sense and can play multiple positions," Keninger said.

Roeman is a perimeter player who is great off the dribble and aggressive on defense, she said.

Klein "was a key defensive player for the junior varsity team last season," Keninger said, "and is bringing that same aggressiveness to varsity practices."

Others who will play important minutes for the Lady Bulldogs are juniors Sophia Vanden Bosch, Abby Brooks and Juilana Hodges and freshman Zoey Gerry.

For the seniors, this is their third head coach in three years but, according to Keninger, everyone is eager to learn and get better.

"They are embracing the new system," Keninger said. "They have the desire to win and turn around the program."

Madison plays in the Dakota XII Conference, considered one of the toughest conferences in the state.

Keninger doesn't mind playing tough competition throughout the season.

"Playing tough teams makes you better, and it also gives you more power points," she said.

Keninger tabs Lennox and West Central as the teams to beat in the Dakota XII Conference.

The Lady Bulldogs will open up a new era on Saturday under Keninger's guidance. It has been a while since Madison has won a season-opener, she said.

"We want to eliminate mistakes and be aggressive on Saturday," she said. "We want to win at home in the first game of the season."

Assisting Keninger are Mitchell Brooks, Ashley Mette and Cassie Hand from DSU.