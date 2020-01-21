No. 16 Comets edge past DSU 66-64

Dakota State University missed a game-tying basket as time expired and the No. 16 Mayville State University Comets held on for a 66-64 win over Dakota State University on Sunday at the DSU Fieldhouse. It was a makeup game from Friday.

DSU got off to a fast start and held a 17-12 lead after one quarter. The Trojans held their largest lead of the game, 17-9, with 1:13 left in the quarter.

Mayville outscored the Trojans 19-13 in the second frame and held a 31-30 halftime lead.

The score was deadlocked at 44-44 as the teams entered the final 10 minutes.

Mayville opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to build its biggest lead of the game, 52-46.

Leading 65-59 late in the game, DSU's Savannah Walsdorf drained a three-pointer and teammate Ashlyn Macdonald hit a field goal to pull DSU within one, 65-64.

The Comets added a free throw to make it 66-64 before DSU's last-second attempt was off its mark.

DSU made 21 of 65 field goals, 32.3%, and 5 of 16 three-pointers, 31.3%. The Trojans hit 17 of 20 free throws, 81%, and pulled down 49 rebounds.

Morgan Koepsell tossed in 20 points and had two blocks to lead the Trojans. Walsdorf ended the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals. Jessi Giles chipped in with 11 points. Both Koepsell and Giles had eight rebounds.

Olivia Breske and Lexi Robson each had three assists for DSU while Macdonald had three steals.

Mayville made 24 of 72 field goals, 33.3%, and 8 of 22 three-pointers, 36.4%. The Comets hit 10 of 16 free throws, 62.5%, and pulled down 49 rebounds.

Nicole Bunting scored 18 points to pace Mayville State University. Kylee Heurung had a double-double for the Comets with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Andrea Skillingstad had 14 rebounds. Heurung had four assists and four steals.

DSU (6-12 overall, 1-3 in NSAA) will host the Mount Marty Lancers on Wednesday. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a junior varsity game, followed by the varsity contest.