Bulldogs pull away from Flandreau in the final period

The Madison Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 58-42 non-conference win over the Flandreau Fliers on Thursday night at the Madison High School Gym.

Madison enjoyed a 17-11 lead after one quarter and a 27-22 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 33-24 in the third period when Logan Allbee hit for two. The Fliers went on a 5-0 run and pulled within four, 33-29.

In the last four minutes of the quarter, Madison outscored Flandreau 4-3 and held a 37-32 lead.

Baskets by Tash Lunday and Alex Anderson within the first two minutes of the fourth period pulled the Fliers to within one, 37-36.

Madison closed the game with a 21-6 run to gain the win.

Madison made 23 of 55 field goals, 41.8%, and 4 of 13 from behind the three-point arc, 30.8%. The Bulldogs were perfect from the charity stripe, 8 for 8, and grabbed 36 rebounds.

Cody Brown had a double-double for the winners with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Tappe tossed in 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Carter Bergheim with nine points, Allbee seven, Carson Hunsley four and Keaton Nighbert three.

Bergheim and Allbee each had three assists. Nighbert grabbed five rebounds.

Flandreau made 12 of 39 field goals, 30.8%, and 15 of 26 free throws, 57.7%. The Fliers grabbed 27 rebounds.

Lunday finished the game with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Fliers. Anderson added 13 counters.

Madison (6-1) was scheduled to go to Presho on Saturday to face Rapid City Christian, but that game is postponed due to the impending storm. There is no makeup date set.

Madison will host Sisseton in a non-conference clash on Tuesday, with the C game starting a 5 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity game to follow.

JV's pick up win

The Madison junior varsity picked up a 56-34 win over Flandreau on Thursday. Dillon Bickett tossed in a team-high 12 points and dished out a team-high two assists.

Gabe Olson added nine points. Adam Roemen and Trey Smith each chipped in with eight.

"This was a nice team win for us," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "We moved the ball well up the floor in transition, which resulted in some easy baskets for us. I thought our execution on offense was really good."

Cam Buchholtz had seven pionts and a team-high four rebounds, Mickale Dohrer had five points and two assists. Nathan Ricke added four points and two steals. Peyton Wolf chipped in with three counters and four rebounds.

Smith also had two assists and two steals.

"We set good screens, made hard cuts and found the open man for a lot of easy scoring opportunities," Huska said. "Our starters did a good job of getting us going, and our reserves came in and played with a lot of energy."