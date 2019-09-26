Madison rolls past Chamberlain in non-conference match

The Madison Lady Bulldogs tamed the Chamberlain Cubs in non-conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at the MHS Gym.

Madison won (3-0) 25-14, 25-12 and 25-17.

"It felt good to get a fast start," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "We were able to put the ball where we needed to, and we were able to finish."

Sophia Vanden Bosch had a big night at the net for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills. Abby Brooks added eight kills.

From the service line, Morgan Anderson and Skyler Sargent each had three ace serves.

Kendra Leighton led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 digs; Briana Steuerwald accounted for nine digs.

Grace Nelson tallied a team-high 16 set assists and Morgan Hansen had nine.

Brooks, Vanden Bosch and Autumn Barger each had one block.

Hannah Anderson had a big night for the Cubs with four kills, nine digs, one ace serve and one block.

Makenzy Mutziger had eight digs and seven set assists. Mya Knippling had five kills and one block.

Madison (8-3) goes to Tri-Valley on Thursday with the C match starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.

The Lady Bulldogs will close out the week at the Sanford Pentagon Invitational on Saturday. Madison will play in the Blue Division with Chester and Spirit Lake, Iowa. Madison will face Chester at 11 a.m. and then Spirit Lake following the first match.

"Our girls are ready to close the week, and we need to show up like we did tonight," Kratovil said.

JVs win

Madison won the junior varsity game 2-0 (25-22 and 25-17). Ali Vacante had a big match for Madison with four kills, four ace serves and three set assists.

Abby Palmquist chipped in with four kills. Drew Moore tallied three ace serves.

Raena Rost had a team-high 13 digs while Riley Weatherill accounted for five.

Kylie Krusemark had seven set assists.

Madison is currently 4-3.

C team keeps rolling

Madison won the C match 2-1 (25-20, 21-25, 15-12). Megan Schouwenburg led Madison with six kills, five ace serves and four digs.

McKenna Shaw had five kills. Palmquist had four digs and two ace serves.

Shelby Mennis had a team-high 10 set assists for the Madison.

Madison is 7-0 for the season.